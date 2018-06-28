Register
    Boy band BTS poses in the press room at the 2017 American Music Awards, on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles, California

    Mexicans Lift BTS to Top of iTunes Chart After S Korean Win Over Germans

    It seems that the whole Mexican nation has turned into K-pop fans after the South Korean national team kicked Germany out of the 2018 World Cup thereby helping Mexico qualify for the next round. As a result BTS' latest single "Fake Love" skyrocketed 31 positions on the iTunes Mexico chart.

    BTS' hit "Fake Love" which earlier successfully stormed the US Billboard chart has topped iTunes Mexico chart thanks to South Korea's win over Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The defending champions crashed out of the tournament after losing 2-0 to South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday. This is the first time since 1938 that Germany have failed to qualify from the group stage of the World Cup.

    Grateful Mexican fans started streaming BTS' song thus granting the track an amazing climb on the country's music chart.

    After the game Twitter was immediately flooded with messages praising South Korea and BTS.

    Earlier, the South Korean national team had been defeated 2-1 by the Mexican team. South Korea forward Son Heung-min said that he was so upset after his team lost 2-1 to Mexico in their second Group F match that he even couldn't keep from crying.

    But thanks to the South Korean victory over Germany, Mexico, who won their first two games at the tournament, advanced to the knockout stage as Group F runners-up despite their 3-0 defeat by Sweden.

