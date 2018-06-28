Mexicans Lift BTS to Top of iTunes Chart After S Korean Win Over Germans

It seems that the whole Mexican nation has turned into K-pop fans after the South Korean national team kicked Germany out of the 2018 World Cup thereby helping Mexico qualify for the next round. As a result BTS' latest single "Fake Love" skyrocketed 31 positions on the iTunes Mexico chart.

BTS' hit "Fake Love" which earlier successfully stormed the US Billboard chart has topped iTunes Mexico chart thanks to South Korea's win over Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The defending champions crashed out of the tournament after losing 2-0 to South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday. This is the first time since 1938 that Germany have failed to qualify from the group stage of the World Cup.

Grateful Mexican fans started streaming BTS' song thus granting the track an amazing climb on the country's music chart.

After the game Twitter was immediately flooded with messages praising South Korea and BTS.

Idk who #BTS is but, I am being told that, as a Mexican, I'm contractually obligated to listen to them for the rest of the day! 🤣🤣🤣#KOR #MEX #KORGER #MEXSWE #WorldCup — vato915 @ #AX2018 (@vato915) June 27, 2018

maybe if germany did THIS they wouldn't have lost to korea #KORGER pic.twitter.com/HKg82SPrP4 — 마리아 #BeyTS (@ksjslawyer) June 27, 2018

THEY PLAYED FAKE LOVE ON MY MEXICAN RADIO RIGHT AFTER KOREA WON AGAINST GERMANY AKA SAVING MEXICO'S ASS LMAO PERHAPS EVERYONE IN MEXICO IS A BTS STAN NOW! @BTS_twt #MexicovsSuecia #MEXSWE



Aquí en Morelos, Cuernavaca @RadioBTSMEX!!! pic.twitter.com/IZC72ys39y — 🇲🇽 (@holypjimin) June 27, 2018

To all the Mexicans hyping @BTS_twt, you guys are hella lit and fun. Thanks for having an open mind and appreciating BTS’ music. It was a great day! Best of luck to Mexico 🇲🇽#MexicovsSuecia#KORGER

[#TeenChoice #ChoiceFandom #BTSARMY @BTS_twt]pic.twitter.com/Qy5RbZHgAo — billboard (@jintaellect) June 27, 2018

🇲🇽 Mexicans GP really came to check out BTS FAKE LOVE on YouTube and left thank you comments after South Korea 🇰🇷 helped them qualify for FIFA World Cup next round by defeating Germany 🇩🇪 2-0!!!#KORGER #BTS #ChoiceInternationalArtist #TeenChoice @BTS_twt @TeenChoiceFOX pic.twitter.com/Q23lVmhEMc — 𝕋𝕖𝕒𝕣 & 𝔽𝕒𝕜𝕖 𝕃𝕠𝕧𝕖 ™ ☁️ (@BTSARMYNA) June 27, 2018

Mexico got qualified to the second round and BTS rose 31 spots on Mexican iTunes Jsjsjs I can’t breath jsjsjs #KORGER pic.twitter.com/fzUPMNbuXK — ً (@LY_TearIlsan) June 27, 2018

The Mexicans found a South Korean outside the stadium 😂 pic.twitter.com/9gG7V9wtOd — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 27, 2018

Earlier, the South Korean national team had been defeated 2-1 by the Mexican team. South Korea forward Son Heung-min said that he was so upset after his team lost 2-1 to Mexico in their second Group F match that he even couldn't keep from crying.

Коротко о том, как надо относиться к своей сборной~#KORGER pic.twitter.com/DYWhOCr4yv — YOONA (@96WinterInSuga) June 27, 2018

But thanks to the South Korean victory over Germany, Mexico, who won their first two games at the tournament, advanced to the knockout stage as Group F runners-up despite their 3-0 defeat by Sweden.