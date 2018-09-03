UK Man Who Lost His Penis Gets Payout From Hospital

The resulting damage left the man unable to enjoy sexual intercourse and suffering from pain due to the complications caused by his condition.

A British man managed to win a sizeable “six-figure” compensation from a hospital after losing his penis to a flesh-eating infection, The Guardian reports.

According to the newspaper, Andrew Lane, a 63-year old native of Essex, contracted a necrotizing fasciitis infection, commonly known as flesh-eating disease, after the doctors unwittingly punctured his bowel during prostate gland removal surgery.

The injury was finally spotted by the medical staff days later and the damage caused by the infection was so severe that the patient was left with only "an inch-and-a-half" remnant of his penis.

While Lane’s lawyers revealed that the Southend University hospital NHS foundation trust did admit the liability and paid the man an undisclosed sum to settle the matter, Lane himself said that no one had apologized to him, and that he has a hard time coping with the fact that “just a scan a few days earlier would have prevented all of this.”

"I’ve been compensated, but I’ll never get my health back and I just want other people to be aware of how dangerous this flesh-eating bug is. If you don’t feel you are getting the right treatment, you have got to speak out," Lane said.

He also complained that he now no longer can have sex despite the fact that he still has the desire, and that the surgical removal of the contaminated muscle tissue from his stomach left him looking pregnant due to the intestines hanging out.

"I’m at greater risk of hernias and I have two so I’m in constant pain. I used to be sporty and proud of my body, but now I can’t bear to look in the mirror," Lane said.