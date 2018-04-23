Register
22:34 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Surgery

    US Medical Team Conducts First Total Penis and Scrotum Transplant (VIDEO)

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 21

    On Monday, Johns Hopkins Hospital doctors announced that their plastic and reconstructive surgeons had successfully carried out the world’s first transplant of a penis, scrotum and abdominal wall on a soldier who sustained injuries in Afghanistan and lost his genitals.

    "We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man," said W.P. Andrew Lee, professor and director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, according to a Monday press release. 

    The 14-hour surgery was conducted on March 26 by a team of nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons on the veteran, who chose to remain anonymous. The surgeons transplanted a penis, scrotum without testicles and a partial abdominal wall from a dead donor onto the man.

    "It's a real mind-boggling injury to suffer, it is not an easy one to accept," the patient said, according to the press release.

    Many soldiers sustain injuries causing them to lose their lower limbs or genitals as the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in war have increased during the last decade. IEDs, extensively used against US-led invasion troops during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, are commonly seen as roadside bombs.

    "When I first woke up, I felt finally more normal… [with] a level of confidence as well. Confidence… like, finally, I'm okay now," he added. 

    Cannabis
    CC0
    Maine Man Loses Chance at Kidney Transplant for Smoking Medical Marijuana

    The patient has recovered from the surgery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week, although he is still taking medication to prevent his body from rejecting the transplant, the Baltimore Sun reported.

    This type of transplant, in which a body part is moved from one person to another, is called vascularized composite allotransplantation and involves transplanting skin, muscles, tendons, nerves, bone and blood vessels. After such a surgery, the patient must continue to take a variety of immunosuppressive drugs to prevent their body from rejecting the foreign tissue.

    This surgery is the latest success for Hopkin's reconstructive team. In 2013, doctors performed a double arm transplant on Brendan Marrocco, a veteran who lost all four limbs when he drove over a bomb during the Iraq war in 2009.

    Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital transplanted a penis without a scrotum in 2016.

    Related:

    2017 Nobel Prize for Medicine Awarded for Research on 'Biological Clocks'
    Seoul to Send Millions of Dollars Worth of Food, Medicine to North Korea
    Russia Delivers Food and Medicine to Ar Rastan in Syria's Homs Province
    North Carolina Man ‘Thinks' He Killed Wife While Knocked Out on Cold Medicine
    ‘Exciting Advance’ in Alzheimer's Research May Help With Preventative Medicine
    Tags:
    veteran, war, penis transplant, penis, transplant, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Medicine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse