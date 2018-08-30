Sexbot Firm Claims Its Third Brothel in Europe Will Help 'Realize All Fantasies'

Lumidolls has already opened two brothels – the first in Barcelona and the second in Moscow, but the new venue will offer its services to both men and women: sex dolls are expected to have both male and female genitals.

Increasingly popular sex doll firm Lumidolls is all set to open the doors of its third brothel – this time in Italy’s northern city of Turin. Each of the three large rooms will be furnished with kingsize beds under-lit by LEDs, TVs showing adult films and mirrors being placed so that guests can enhance their sexual experience.

“Our vast experience in this field allows us to work at the best quality levels to offer you the most satisfactory experiences possible. In our Turin location you will enter a comfortable, tasteful place where you will be able to realize all your fantasies right down to the smallest details,” the company’s statement said on the website.

The founder of the firm, Sergi Prieto, told the Daily Star that he was bringing the franchise to Italy to capitalize on a “big market that’s going to explode.” He previously told the media outlet that due to the legality of prostitution in the country, there was a pressing demand for sexbots and dolls.

Customers will be offered to choose between seven different life-like dolls, and will be charged some 75 euros ($87) for half an hour, or 93 euros ($108) to rent a room for an hour.