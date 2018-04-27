Moscow Sexbot Brothel Poised to Bring Diversity to Russians' Sex Lives

Last week, Inc magazine reported that the first Dolls Hotel adult entertainment center offering highly sophisticated sex robots is expected to open in downtown Moscow this spring.

The sex robots, LumiDolls, are promised to be of a high quality, featuring advanced artificial intelligence (AI), motion systems and even heating units, allowing them to preserve a comfortable body temperature.

Sputnik has spoken with several experts to find out whether sexbots will eventually be able to replace sexual relations between humans, and if such brothels will become an inevitable trend.

According to Lev Scheglov, PhD in medical science, believes that sex robots may gain momentum in Russia.

“Russian society is quite conservative, and any sexual innovations are being taken with suspicion, sometimes even with hostility. It will normalize with time, only if public opinion is not artificially undermined by media and television. When the first sex shop opened in Moscow in the 1990s, there was a huge queue, just like when the first MacDonald’s opened.”

He went on to explain that currently there are about 200 such stores, therefore Dolls Hotel “will find its customers.”

“For example, some men, who are in long-distance relationships and do not want to cheat on their second halves, may have sex with dolls. At the same time, I believe that some media reports about the danger of men’s addiction to sex-dolls are exaggerated,” he proceeded to say.

Another expert, sexologist Alexander Poleyev, on the contrary, thinks that sex robots cannot replace real women.

“No technology will transmit how our skin reacts to touch. It is what largely shapes our attraction (not only visual impression), which results in genuine sexual pleasure between men and women,” he said.

The founder of Dolls Hotel, Dmitry Alexandrov, said that the creation of such adult entertainment centers will not only help people legally and safely improve their sex lives, but it is a step towards dealing with societal problems, such as forced prostitution.

“Some men simply cannot improve their sexual relations with women on their own, which leads to latent dissatisfaction, which, in turn, can evolve into aggression. This issue can only be solved by a professional ’call girl,’ who’s ready to hear him out and make his sexual fantasies come true for money,” Poleyev said.

According to Alexandrov, 36 percent of Russian people are dissatisfied with their sex lives, proving that such a hotel will allow them to bring some diversity into their “bedroom.”

