'Two Minutes': Stormy Daniels Shares New Details of Alleged Affair With Trump

Many social media users quickly pounced upon claims made about a former porn star about the current US President’s stamina.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has revealed new information about an alleged sexual encounter between her and Donald Trump in 2006 in an interview with Vogue.

"How many details can you really give about two minutes?" Daniels inquired when the reporter asked her for more details of the romp, adding that she’s "being generous."

The porn star’s new revelations evoked an amused reaction from many Twitter users, who were quick to start mocking Trump.

The face you make when @StormyDaniels tells the world you only lasted 2 minutes. @MichaelAvenatti pic.twitter.com/puvk2omgKs — He Haight Me (@hehaightme2) 28 августа 2018 г.

"How much detail can you give about 2 minutes"~Stormy Daniels…#TwoPumpChump — Snowflake Mike (@michaeldias1973) 29 августа 2018 г.

Trump was criticizing Hillary for lack of stamina. Stormy Daniels says Trump lasted 2 minutes in bed, and she said she was being "generous" when she said that… — EssenViews/Commentary (@essenviews) 29 августа 2018 г.

Stormy Daniels in a Vogue interview said Trump ONLY lasted 2 minutes. But that information will haunt me FOREVER. — Victoria Violence (@Lovestained555) 29 августа 2018 г.

​Daniels made headlines earlier this year after news broke that she'd had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006 (long before he ran for office) and was given a $130,000 payment to keep quiet on the matter just prior to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels is currently in the middle of a legal dispute to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed.