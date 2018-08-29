'Try to Do It at 35K Ft:' SM Goes Mad as Pilot, Attendant Jump Off Plane, Dance

Pilot Alejandra Manriquez and her flight attendant have taken the Kiki Dance Challenge to a new level. While most Internet users, including celebrities, movie stars and comedians, in their attempt to get some social media buzz and extra-likes use moving moving engines, this crew has the signature stunt, featuring a moving plane.
As the challenge rules demand, the woman starts the engine, then the duo immediately jump off the plane and start dancing
#kiki dance in pilots way 💃😅 pic.twitter.com/62zKlz58fx— Aviationdaily✈️الطيران يوميآ (@Aviationdailyy) 28 августа 2018 г.
The video was allegedly uploaded on the pilot’s Instagram account, which is closed, but went viral after one of aviation fan groups posted it on Twitter. The clip has already got nearly 60k view, thousands of comments and likes.
Although many share their admiration for the girls, some worry about their career, fearing that the stunt would cost them their jobs.
Brilliant, but they still hold their pilots license?— JP (@The_Jesusphreak) 28 августа 2018 г.
it is probably being tugged.— Aeroware (@Aeroware_) 28 августа 2018 г.
28 августа 2018 г.
Others just had good time, posting jokes, memes and gifs.
Ok, that's nothing. Maybe they'll try doing the same at 35.000 feet.— Marco Polo 🇵🇱🇯🇵💯 (@Loco_Mario_PL) 28 августа 2018 г.
Is this the cause of delays? pic.twitter.com/DD1tsf8DP8— Erika (@erika_rios1) 29 августа 2018 г.
At second look their not pilots pic.twitter.com/sHziIoJEKI— look at you sir (@patcrawford500) 29 августа 2018 г.
If it was Ryan Air you'd be charged extra for that.— Sir Harry Flashman (@FlashForFreedom) 28 августа 2018 г.
