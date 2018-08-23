'Vicious Cycle:' Twitter Bursts at Seams With Hilarious Trump Impeachment Memes

A guilty plea to bank and tax fraud from President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, which all but coincided with Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort’s conviction on a range of similar charges, has sent not only Trump, but likewise the general public into a genuine frenzy.

Some media outlets and internet users rushed to draw parallels with the Watergate scandal in which President Richard Nixon was accused in 1972 of power abuse and illegally spying on his political opponents and was subsequently forced to leave office.

Mike Pence acted in concert with / in coordination with Russia's propaganda arm, WikiLeaks by reading the e-mails (Pence knew were stolen) during Trump campaign rallies



This is like Nixon openly using the stolen Watergate data to get a campaign advantagepic.twitter.com/7T9kvtIQhc — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) 22 августа 2018 г.

I have the best crimes, crimes so huge your head will spin. My crimes are even bigger than Watergate.



Future Trump tweet. — Keith M. (@ksecus) 22 августа 2018 г.

Donald Trump was implicated in a conspiracy to commit a felony by his personal lawyer, under oath, in federal court.



We are living through a scandal bigger than watergate. And the entire GOP may very well be complicit.



I am BEGGING this generation to vote. To care. — Sami Ruggles (@samiruggles19) 22 августа 2018 г.

Congressman David Price noted that one should not dismiss the possibility of impeaching the president if the Democrats win a majority in Congress in November. “I expect that we will confront [impeachment]. At a minimum, we’re going to confront the need to investigate a great many things.” Ron Wyden went further, saying that any attempt by the president to pardon his former associates would be “high crimes and misdemeanors,” which would be sufficient grounds for impeachment.

Michael Caputo, a former adviser to the Trump campaign, also weighed in the debate stressing that "this is all they [Democrats] need for impeachment."

Despite Trump’s opponents’ jubilation, the impeachment idea may be a bit too far-fetched and not realized any time soon, according to The Washington Post, as “under long-standing legal interpretations by the Justice Department, the president cannot be charged with a crime.”

Addressing his potential removal from office, with the idea being put forward by many Democrats following Michael Cohen’s pleas, President Trump noted that the impeachment would “crash” the US stock market and the economy at large. "I think everybody would be very poor. Without this thinking, you would see numbers you wouldn't believe," Trump said in an interview that aired Thursday with “Fox & Friends.”

However viable the suppositions may turn out, the Twitter community demonstrated a quick response by promoting the #impeachTrump hashtag on the social network. Many have even come up with a plethora of hilarious memes on the subject, referring to Trump’s “vicious cycle,” which is “threatening our democracy, and “it’s just straight up evil,” one user concluded.

The only thing you've done wrong is steal an election, cheat on your wife, commit tax fraud, campaign violations, and launder money for the Russians!

Oh and of course there's this…#ImpeachTrump #MuellerIsComingForYou pic.twitter.com/sKUSSWVbEe — Renee (@ReJoyce_Morr) 23 августа 2018 г.

This vicious cycle is threatening our democracy and it's just straight up evil. I hate MEME's, but this is undeniably true. Pretty freaking sad. Please vote Blue in November. It's so crucial that we restore balance!!! #VoteBlue #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/CHehK5UUEV — Brad Bosse (@BradBosseMusic) 23 августа 2018 г.

That's right! Step right up, folks! Follow the acorn and only the acorn! Pay no attention to the crimes and scandals, just waaatch the nut. Round and round it goes. No collusion, believe me. Many are saying. Rooound and roooound…that's it….. 🌊🇺🇸#BlueWave #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/X9N1Omqwk4 — President Camacho (@camacho_resists) 22 августа 2018 г.

Trump should be impeached. Retweet if you agree. We are launching a new campaign to #ImpeachTrump. It’s time for Members of Congress to realize they have a duty to act. We intend to make that clear @TheDemCoalition. Please donate below. #TheResistance🇺🇸https://t.co/Zn0cfB1iXH — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) 22 августа 2018 г.

One user essentially drew a comparison with one of Trump’s predecessors, Bill Clinton:

20 years ago today, Bill Clinton admitted the affair with Monica Lewinsky, the GOP impeached him. Trump has an equivalent scandal on a weekly basis, the GOP licks his boots. #Trump #ImpeachTrump — Columbus Neon 🌐 (@ColumbusNeon) 23 августа 2018 г.

Many Twitter users have supported the president, saying impeachment contemplations are “a horrible Democratic strategy.”

Impeachment of Trump is a horrible Dem. strategy. Seek to WIN election 2020. Impeachment allows for republican rebounce. Mobilize non-voting crowd, can’t turn around fanatics. — Bård Strøm (@Bradstorm) 23 августа 2018 г.

.@AlanDersh on Cohen plea agreement: "The legal pundits who are saying that if Cohen admits to a crime, that makes Trump an unindicted co-conspirator are just wrong as a matter of basic criminal law." #SpecialReport https://t.co/D2jllVdtpv pic.twitter.com/z1T0kyqL0T — Warren (@warrendix3) 23 августа 2018 г.

Earlier, President Trump fired back after Michael Cohen’s testimony to as many as eight felony counts including campaign finance violations, which directly implicated Trump paying to silence two women speaking about Trump’s alleged liaisons on the side. He took to Twitter on Wednesday condemning his former confidant for inventing things “in order to get a ‘deal’ from federal prosecutors.” “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” he mockingly tweeted.

On Tuesday, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to making hush money payments to two women at the request of then Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump. The women are widely believed to be adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, neither of whom have actually remained silent about their relationship with the president and whose testimonies on the amount of money, meanwhile, coincided with what was heard in court.