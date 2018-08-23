Trump Promises Market Crash in Case of His Impeachment

In an interview with Fox News, the US president has discussed the US tariffs, impeachment, his former lawyer Michael Cohen and Robert Mueller's investigation.

"I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job. If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor. Without this thinking, you would see numbers you wouldn't believe," Donald Trump noted in the interview.

The president stated that he's done a great job in office, despite the critical coverage in the media in connection with the Cohen case and other controversies.

Trump also mentioned his economic accomplishments, claiming that the economy would have declined if he hadn't been elected.

"I freed up, I got rid of regulations, the tax cut was a tremendous thing. But even before the tax cut, right from the first day, I got rid of regulations. I approved the pipelines, 48,000 jobs. But I did a lot of things," he said.

The statement was made amid tense relations between Washington and a number of countries due to US tariffs on aluminum and steel.

Last week the US announced it had prepared another set of tariffs against Beijing targeting $16 billion in products from China that would be subjected to a 25-percent tariff and will come into force on August, 23.

Beijing has pledged to answer Washington’s move by imposing tariffs on $16 billion worth of US goods.

$3.5Bln on Building Wall on Mexican Border

US President Donald Trump said that the United States has already spent $3.5 billion erecting the wall on the Mexican border.

"We are building the wall, it's already started. We've spent 3.5 billion on it, we are asking for 5 billion for this year's funding," Trump told FOX news broadcaster in an interview.

The issue of irregular migration has long been a stumbling block in Mexico's relations with the United States, with Trump having repeatedly pledged to build a wall on the southern border in order to stop illegal migration, as well as human and narcotics trafficking. Building the wall was one of Trump's key pre-election promises.

In his interview, Trump has also accused Michael Cohen of linking him to the case to get a better deal with prosecutors, saying that his former attorney "makes a better deal when he uses me."

In a pre-dawn tweeting session, the US president has once again referred to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as a "witch hunt."