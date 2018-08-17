'Makes Vomit:' Snap of Iranian Jolie 'Zombie Lookalike' Scares Fans to Death

There has been speculation over Sahar Tabar's supposed 50 aesthetic procedures in order to obtain those jaw-dropping looks, however it has turned out the girl had actually mastered common picture-editing technologies and perfected her makeup application skills. In a recent set of pictures, she has apparently outdone herself.

The 22 year-old Instagram star from Iran, who attracted the public’s attention not just as an Angelina Jolie lookalike, which she previously claimed in an interview with Sputnik that she had never strived for, but her “zombie” lookalike, has posed perhaps the creepiest image of herself so far.

بودن باهام كل تهران..!👅🤘🏻 Публикация от سحرتبر..!👾🤘🏻 (@sahartabar_official) 14 Авг 2018 в 10:04 PDT

In the snap, she showcases her strikingly gaunt cheekbones, whitish eyes and way over-enhanced lips, with the picture attracting over 16,500 likes in just 24 hours. Her arm meanwhile appeared to be disproportionately meagre, giving her legion of fans the fright of their lives.

“Horrible and scary,” one person remarked, with another one weighing in saying they “wouldn’t sleep tonight.” One follower went still further noting the snapshot “makes one vomit.”

READ MORE: English Model, Reality TV Star Reveals Body Transformation With Toned Pics

However, it earlier emerged what kind of looks are actually behind the nauseating “zombie” appearance.

Tabar recently published unretouched photos of her au naturel self, which actually prove that she looks nothing like the Corpse Bride from Tim Burton’s production or a Hollywood celeb, although she admitted going through a number of plastic surgeries, like rhinoplasty, liposuction and cosmetic procedures to give her more inflated lips.

مدرسه نابه..!😁❤️ Публикация от سحرتبر..!👾🤘🏻 (@sahartabar_official) 7 Июн 2017 в 2:14 PDT

All the rest of the work turned out to be done by Photoshop, plenty of cosmetics and face-changing prosthetics, to achieve some artful goal, despite earlier allegations – which she proved to be fake- that she might have had a staggering 50 plastic surgeries on her face.

با منه كل تهران..!👅🤘🏻 Публикация от سحرتبر..!👾🤘🏻 (@sahartabar_official) 6 Авг 2018 в 1:15 PDT

“It is my way of self-expression, a kind of art. My followers know that this is not my real face,” she told Sputnik in December, noting she was “her own muse and didn’t want to look like anyone in particular.”