Twitter Ablaze As Omarosa Reveals Ivanka Was Enraged by 'Complicit' SNL Parody

Former White House aide Omarosa has recently caught the media’s attention with her intriguing revelations about life in the Trump administration and relations between the US president and his daughter.

The US president's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump hates Saturday Night Live (SNL) for portraying her in a mock ad for a perfume called "complicit", former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman revealed in her book, according to People magazine. Newman wrote that although SNL has mocked everyone in Trump's administration, Ivanka has complained the most about it.

"At the senior staff meeting, Ivanka couldn't stop bemoaning [the SNL sketch], how offensive it was, how ridiculous it was," Newman reportedly wrote.

The former aide suggested in her book, that like Donald Trump himself, Ivanka is "thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke."

Many Twitterians suggested upon hearing the news that Ivanka should grow thicker skin if she wants to survive in the White House.

Someone should tell her to shut up and take it — cesmith4me14 (@Angryblackman14) August 16, 2018

If you can't handle the heat stay out of the White House. — Guy Bartlett 13 (@ToxicWaltz2) August 16, 2018

Grow a thicker skin darlin'. Makes life easier. — Jerry (@MikeWyatt000) August 16, 2018

Others noted that the sketch contained nothing to complain about

Why is she complaining? Scarlett Johansson portrayed her. I want to be portrayed by her! — CardiffHwy128 (@CardiffHwy128) August 16, 2018

Privileged whiny whinger — Robert Byrne West (@RobertByrneWes1) August 16, 2018

READ MORE: Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Claims Melania 'Can't Wait to Divorce' Donald — Reports

Many Twitter users left caustic remarks saying Ivanka's reaction was allegedly caused by the sketch hitting a little too close to home.

The truth does hurt. — Things of Beauty🌲🚶🏻🌲 (@DracoThings) August 16, 2018

Can’t wait for Ivanka’s next fragrance, CONVICTION…



It’s made from the tears of small immigrant children and smells like child-labor sweatshops.

Available at most federal prison commissaries pic.twitter.com/tbhEr63p2M — Clay Moore (@Claymorecomic) August 16, 2018

Oh yeah?🤔. Well, @IvankaTrump, you ARE complicit. You know it, we know it, EVERYBODY KNOWS IT!!! #IvankaTrumpIsComplicit pic.twitter.com/aIVS4jHIkP — Ariadne Boudica (@WiseWarrior69) August 16, 2018

And there were some who scolded Omarosa for allegedly spreading lies.

omarosa is a known liar — ❌Justice League of America❌ (@Hursh4ever) August 16, 2018

Omarosa, who now claims she has recordings of Jared and Ivanka, is apparently so adept at obtaining kompromat that Putin offered her a job with the Kremlin. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 14, 2018

Saturday Night Live released its mock ad on March 2017, depicting Ivanka Trump as the face for a perfume called "Complicit" hinting at ongoing investigation into alleged collision between Trump's electoral team and Russia. After the clip aired, Trump reacted to it by saying the only thing she was complicit in is being a "force for good."