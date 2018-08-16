Register
    Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 27, 2017

    Twitter Ablaze As Omarosa Reveals Ivanka Was Enraged by 'Complicit' SNL Parody

    Former White House aide Omarosa has recently caught the media’s attention with her intriguing revelations about life in the Trump administration and relations between the US president and his daughter.

    The US president's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump hates Saturday Night Live (SNL) for portraying her in a mock ad for a perfume called "complicit", former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman revealed in her book, according to People magazine. Newman wrote that although SNL has mocked everyone in Trump's administration, Ivanka has complained the most about it.

    "At the senior staff meeting, Ivanka couldn't stop bemoaning [the SNL sketch], how offensive it was, how ridiculous it was," Newman reportedly wrote.

    The former aide suggested in her book, that like Donald Trump himself, Ivanka is "thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke."

    Many Twitterians suggested upon hearing the news that Ivanka should grow thicker skin if she wants to survive in the White House.

    Others noted that the sketch contained nothing to complain about

    READ MORE: Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Claims Melania 'Can't Wait to Divorce' Donald — Reports

    Many Twitter users left caustic remarks saying Ivanka's reaction was allegedly caused by the sketch hitting a little too close to home.

    And there were some who scolded Omarosa for allegedly spreading lies.

    Saturday Night Live released its mock ad on March 2017, depicting Ivanka Trump as the face for a perfume called "Complicit" hinting at ongoing investigation into alleged collision between Trump's electoral team and Russia. After the clip aired, Trump reacted to it by saying the only thing she was complicit in is being a "force for good."

    book, allegations, Saturday Night Live, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, United States
