15:03 GMT +314 August 2018
    US First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words I really don't care, do you? following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border

    Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Claims Melania 'Can't Wait to Divorce' Donald - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    US
    0 10

    A stack of bombshell tapes, some of which the former Trump administration staffer has already shared, appear to be just a tip of the iceberg, as she is poised to make even more allegations from her time at the White House in her new memoirs.

    In her explosive book  titled “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House,” due to come out on Tuesday, former White House aide Manigault Newman, who is commonly known as Omarosa, reportedly puts forward a number of emotional and predominantly unverified claims about the Trumps’ marriage. 

    Omarosa Manigault-Newman, political aide and communications director for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House under President Donald Trump's administration, speaks at the Women's Power Luncheon of the 2017 National Action Network convention, in New York. (File)
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Twitter Has Field Day Over Report Omarosa Secretly Taped Trump

    In one of the most salacious ones, Omarosa alleges Melania can’t wait for Donald to leave office so that she can finally divorce him, according to Newsweek, which cited her as saying:

    "In my opinion, Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him."

    Until then, she is reported to be deliberately choosing certain outfits to “punish” her husband. Most specifically, Omarosa picked up on Melania’s “pussy bow” pink blouse” the first lady wore to one of the presidential debates in 2016 after an infamous Access Hollywood tape came out in which the president had his say on groping women. Manigault Newman also recollected Melania’s “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” jacket  on her trip to a much-debated Texas border event after public outrage over the White House’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policies, alleging that the message was likely directed at her husband.

    The White House has denounced Manigault Newman’s claims, with Trump himself branding his former employee a “lowlife” and “wacky Omarosa” in a number of tweets on Monday. Referring to Omarosa’s claims about Melania’s jacket, Trump claimed the choice has to do with Melania’s attitude to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” Trump tweeted, adding that she already “has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement.”

    According to Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, the first lady was “disappointed” about Newman’s jabs at the president. 

    "Mrs. Trump rarely, if ever, interacted with Omarosa.  It’s disappointing to her that she is lashing out and retaliating in such a self-serving way, especially after all the opportunities given to her by the president," Newsweek quoted Grisham as saying.

    The spokesperson stated the appearance at the border facility was the first public one after a month-long rehabilitation period following Melania’s surgery in May.

    Twitter users were quick to pick up on the reports, some of them attacking Trump for his – what they call- “racist” bullying:

    Other Twitter users speculated, tongue-in-cheek, on the vagueness of Melania’s spokesperson’s remarks, while some condemned Omarosa for “airing Trump’s dirty marriage laundry.”

    Some said there is no need to communicate a lot with Melania to know what is in the air at the White House. One user even remarked that Melania should by no means wait to make the move:

    Another one weighed in saying the first lady is way smarter than “Cohen and Omarosa,” adding that she apparently knows “the divorce is dirty.”

    Manigault Newman (Omarosa) rose to fame after she starred on the “Apprentice” reality show and subsequently received a position as a presidential adviser.

    Although fired in December, she appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, where she revealed she had covertly recorded Chief of Staff John Kelly in the totally secure space of the situation room. Shortly afterwards, she also released new audio of a conversation she supposedly had with Trump, in which he allegedly claimed he had no idea she had been fired.

    READ MORE: ‘N-Word' Tapes: Omarosa Says Trump Caught on Recording Using Racial Slurs

    former aide, divorce, memoirs, revelations, outfit, aide, clothes, allegations, book, immigration, White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, United States
