50 Cent and Tekashi69's Video Shoots Interrupted by Gunfire

Although the shots were not directed at the rappers, police are reportedly not excluding a theory that one of them might have been the target.

A 50 Cent and Tekashi69 music video collaboration was interrupted by gunfire in the direct vicinity of the venue in Brooklyn, reported TMZ. According to the witnesses interviewed by the media outlet, on August 14 at around 10:30 p.m. a person in a white Porsche with New Jersey license plates fired 11 9mm rounds from a semi-automatic weapon. Neither of the rappers or film crew was hurt as the shots were fired in another direction.

It is unclear whether the assailant(s) targeted any of the rappers, but according to TMZ's sources in law enforcement, police aren't ruling out that either 50 Cent or Tekashi69 was the target. So far no one has been arrested in connection with the case.

Twitterians reacted differently to news of the incident. Some people didn't believe the incident actually happened…

Between these two I call a publicity stunt. — BrandiceOfBrooklyn (@BrandiceInNYC) August 16, 2018

…or even joked about how rappers seemingly attract bullets.

Years ago someone told me 50 Cent had been shot nine times. I said "Why is he classed as `popular' in record shops? He doesn't sound very popular to me." — Sweep (@Sweep1) August 16, 2018

Others hinted that it was not particularly surprising considering many rappers had ties to the criminal world.

Old habits die hard — Fresb kini (@fresbthereal) August 16, 2018

Some Twitterians even noted that rappers deserved being shot at.

it's what they deserve — 🙄 // IG: jefmphotography (@SpikeGhost) August 16, 2018