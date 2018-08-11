WATCH Storm Envelops New York City Turning Morning Into Night

A severe thunder and lightning storm rolled through New York City two days ago, injuring three people, according to The Washington Post.

Recent thunderstorms have brought torrential rain to New York City. Authorities even had to issue flash flood warnings for New York City, Westchester County and some parts of New Jersey earlier in the day.

A house was struck by lightning in Edison, while New Jersey's Newark Airport had to cancel over 60 flights due to severe weather conditions.

The video below shows thick black clouds covering New York City making its Saturday morning almost look like nighttime.