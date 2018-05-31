WATCH Devastating Storm Creating Chaos in Northern Germany

Flooded streets, basements full of water and a gas station roof ripped off by strong winds: a heavy storm has caused great damage in the German region of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Heavy rains hit North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday afternoon and caused severe damage, especially in the regions of Wuppertal and Aachen. Drivers had to deal with flooded roads and fallen trees. In at least one case, meteorological observers registered that the level of water was as high as 70 centimeters.

Gale-force winds ripped the roof off a gas station in Wuppertal, and damaged the roof of a university building. According to the university's website, there were no injuries among students or staff after the storm, but the basement and parts of the ground floor turned out to be flooded.