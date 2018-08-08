Meet Kim Kardashian Doppelganger… Who Married Reality Star's Ex (PHOTOS)

Social media users couldn’t help but notice that Reggie Bush’s wife Lilit Avagyan strikingly resembles the Keeping up With the Kardashians star.
Besides the fact that the two look similar – raven hair, olive skin, hourglass figure – Kim and Lilit share an Armenian heritage, and the 37-year-old footballer began dating his wife in 2011 just a year after his split with Kardashian.
Avagyan is a renowned dancer, who won the Rising Star Open dance competition in 2010 in Florida, represented the United States at international events and appeared as a guest performer on Dancing With the Stars.
Lilit, who grew up in Armenia, is fluent in three languages, including Armenian, Russian and English.
She’s been keeping her over 173,000 followers updated, sharing tons of pics from her routine workouts and days spent with family:
The uncanny resemblance, however, doesn’t end with the two women; it turns out that the Internet has been comparing their kids for ages.
I bet you thought this was Kim, North, & Saint…— Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) 24 февраля 2017 г.
This is Reggie Bush Wife, daughter & son… lol #mindfuck pic.twitter.com/YG5oEDgrW0
Is anyone else still as shook as me how much Reggie Bush’s wife and kids look like Kim Kardashian and her kids pic.twitter.com/ZKOPi9Cq65— Joely (@JoeeelyStoller) 19 февраля 2018 г.
Last autumn, Kim Kardashian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live when Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence served as guest host. The Oscar-winning actress and self-proclaimed “Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan” didn’t hesitate to put Kim in an uncomfortable position, asking: “Do you think it’s a coincidence that Reggie Bush’s wife looks just like you? I don’t.”
