How Much Does Kim Kardashian Weigh 'Minus Hair Extensions'?

The owner of arguably the world's most famous and biggest butt, reality show star Kim Kardashian-West has revealed how much she weighs on her Instagram account.

The 37-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has confirmed that her weight now is 119 pounds (54 kg), clarifying that number is "minus the hair extensions."

In her Instagram video, sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner can be heard complimenting Kim, saying that she is "skinny" and has lost some weight. The star thanked them and filmed herself up and down while saying that she is "not that skinny."

@KimKardashian & family constantly promoting tricks to lose weight/ suppress your appetite to over 100 million people… is your body image really that important that you think it’s funny to joke about starving yourself? pic.twitter.com/TYnmbwZ3CU — rabbisdaughter (@smpennes) 29 июля 2018 г.

Social media users have reacted furiously to the statement, but for different reasons. Some of them consider the star too thin, even anorexic, while others just don't believe the story.

In August 2017, the star said she weighed 125 pounds.

Before getting pregnant she weighed about 135 pounds.

Omg. Kim Kardashian is 53kgs. I think I was that weight when I was 6 😂 #gadamnmama 😍 — Theday Mulinewnew (@ThedayTupz) 30 июля 2018 г.

The video with the Kardashians has gone viral.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian-West was criticized for advertising appetite-suppressing lollipops.

In the ad (which has already been deleted), Kim sucked on a lollipop from a company named Flat Tummy, calling their products "appetite suppressant lollipops."