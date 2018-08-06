WATCH McDonald's Staff Clash in Mass Fight Behind Counter in Front of Customers

Just a few weeks after a viral fight over a soda machine in a Nevada McDonald's, another clash was filmed at a Dekalb, Illinois branch of the fast food chain.

The footage shows two women, allegedly, a customer, and an employee, wildly fighting behind the counter of the restaurant, while other patrons desperately try to drag the woman from the scuffle, or at least stop the fisticuffs

In the end, a man, who appears to know one of the women, manages to drag her out of the workstation, pushing the employees and yelling at them. The reason behind the tussle, however, remains unclear.

This video is not the first clip of a fight in McDonald's this year. Earlier this summer, a brawl between two women in Nevada went viral on Facebook and Instagram.