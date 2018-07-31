Register
00:38 GMT +331 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A police car behind a police do not cross line.

    US Cop Badly Beaten by Suspect Calls for Understanding (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

    © Fotolia / Dominik Herz
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A West Virginia deputy asked the public to look at the US police from another angle in a massively popular Facebook post.

    Video games say sheriff's deputies are tough as nails material, always having the upper hand in a scrap (like the one in "Far Cry 5" who single-handedly dispatched an entire army of fanatics). This time, however, an officer from West Virginia countered that point of view with her own real-life experience of apprehending an alleged drug abuser, which left her entire face bloody and bruised.

    Cycling - Tour de France - The 65-km Stage 17 from Bagneres-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet - July 25, 2018 - Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain in action
    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    WATCH Cop Tackle Defending Tour de France Champion After Mistaking Him for Fan
    Kristen Richmond, a Brooke County sheriff's deputy, shared photos of her face, body and uniform in a Facebook post following a brawl that went horribly awry Friday.

    According to her post, Richmond responded to a call from Bethany College reporting a man throwing things out of the window on the third floor. The suspect was Brandon Jackson, a 21-year-old college athlete, who Richmond said was "gooned up on an unknown drug." Jackson allegedly attacked Richmond when she tried to pacify him and inflicted serious injuries on her.

    "The drug had consumed every part of him," Richmond wrote, saying the man was probably on some form of "dissociative anesthetic."

    The man managed to rip off the deputy's gear, including her radio, which prevented Richmond from calling for backup. He shattered her glasses, but went on pounding her in the face repeatedly.

    "I secured one of the subject's hands in cuffs and maintained that grip throughout the majority of the fight," the post reads.

    Richmond also released her K9-trained dog, which attacked the suspect as trained. 

    "However, all the K9 bites, punches, knees and baton strikes did not deter this guy," Richmond wrote. "He wasn't there."

    Richmond also wrote that the suspect reached for her weapon. The deputy said that while "deadly force was warranted and it was probably getting close to [her] last resort," she is thankful it didn't have to come to that.

    It took some five minutes of fighting before deputy's colleagues managed to locate her and intervene in the fight. She was briefly hospitalized and treated for a "broken nose, a fractured sinus and some other minor bumps and lacerations to [her] hands, face and head."

    ​Richmond noted that she made the Facebook post not with the intention of getting "glory or any of that s**t," but rather to urge the police officers to invest more in training. She argued that it was being "beat to hell and back in training" that helped her not to panic during the fight. Richmond also called on police officers to "bond with their partners," saying it was her partners who came to her rescue that were a "huge reason it ended the way it did."

    Richmond also called on the public to consider "everything that [the police go] through" before jumping to conclusions based on "slanted media and facts."

    "At the end of the day, we are exactly like all of you ‘normal' people. We just want to go home after work," she wrote in the post, which gained 114,000 likes and 152,000 reposts in three days.

    Tags:
    drugs, fight, injury, Facebook, police, West Virginia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse