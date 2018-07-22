WATCH US Police Heli Flies Circles Round 'UFO' in California Sky

One witness, Tom, couldn’t help reacting to a strange noise coming from the street near his Silicon Valley home, but what he ultimately saw appeared no less bizarre.

A California resident has posted bombshell footage of a Los Angeles police helicopter circling scores of times what appears to be a UFO.

He heard a loud noise and left his house to check what was going on outside. He immediately set his eyes on a police helicopter moving round an aerial vehicle with two windows, although “it sounds ridiculous,” Tom was cited by The Daily Star as saying. He even pulled out his smartphone to record the impressive sight and then shared the video on the YouTube channel thirdphaseofmoon, earning over 20,000 views.

Many expressed shock and surprise, as well as they pondered on the authenticity of the visual material in the comment section. One even pointed to the pilot of the helicopter apparently being scared of moving any closer to the imposing object.