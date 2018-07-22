SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Canadian Telstar 19V Satellite (VIDEO)

The launch took place at 05:50 GMT.
"The satellite was deployed approximately 32 minutes after liftoff. Following stage separation, SpaceX successfully landed Falcon 9’s first stage on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean," SpaceX said in a press release.
We got to see a rocket launch from the beach! There are two short videos I took that don’t do it justice. It took almost a minute to hear it. #SpaceCoast #RocketLaunch #🚀 #SpaceX #Falcon9 #SpaceXFalcon9 #SpaceXFalcon9RocketLaunch #NASA @kennedyspacecenter @capewindsresort pic.twitter.com/dTIb8rphFL— Jesse Fournier (@jesse_fournier) July 22, 2018
Telstar 19V is designed to transmit broad-band signals in North and South America, as well as to provide Wi-Fi for air passengers over the North Atlantic.
SPACECRAFT SEPARATION!!! #Falcon9 delivers Telstar 19 VANTAGE to the correct orbit – the heaviest GTO mission performed by #SpaceX. pic.twitter.com/nu0mMXoUtJ— Michael Baylor (@nextspaceflight) July 22, 2018
This was the second launch of the new version of SpaceX's Block 5 rocket, which has much more capability to be reused compared to the previous version of the Falcon 9, the Block 4.
