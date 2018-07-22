SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Canadian Telstar 19V Satellite (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with Canada's Telstar 19V communications satellite was successfully launched from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Sunday, the company reported.

The launch took place at 05:50 GMT.

"The satellite was deployed approximately 32 minutes after liftoff. Following stage separation, SpaceX successfully landed Falcon 9’s first stage on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean," SpaceX said in a press release.

​Telstar 19V is designed to transmit broad-band signals in North and South America, as well as to provide Wi-Fi for air passengers over the North Atlantic.

SPACECRAFT SEPARATION!!! #Falcon9 delivers Telstar 19 VANTAGE to the correct orbit – the heaviest GTO mission performed by #SpaceX. pic.twitter.com/nu0mMXoUtJ — Michael Baylor (@nextspaceflight) July 22, 2018

​This was the second launch of the new version of SpaceX's Block 5 rocket, which has much more capability to be reused compared to the previous version of the Falcon 9, the Block 4.