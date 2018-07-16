'Crooked Hillary' Taunts Trump Before Summit With Putin, Twitter Fires Back

The former secretary of state, having billed the just rounded-off World Cup in Russia "great," addressed Donald Trump a short while before his scheduled meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Twitter users have immediately rushed to react to the statement by posting loads of funny memes.

"Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?" tweeted Hillary Clinton, who lost the presidential election to Trump in November 2016.

The comment section exploded with memes and sarcastic remarks in response. Most hilarious gif-images centered on the idea of Hillary’s inability to recover from her major political failure, with some pointing to her quirks and inconsistencies in her rhetoric over the past years:

Another one responded, posting an image of Putin winking, thereby referring to the alleged Russian election collusion that the Americans have accused the Kremlin of; coming up with no proof, however:

Dammm she can't get over losing😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣this is awesome to watch pic.twitter.com/QvRK8N4nwc — Tony R (@003a04f8c2054b7) 16 июля 2018 г.

One user couldn’t help picking up on Hillary’s husband’s much talked about affair and her marriage at large:

Others en masse speculated on Hillary selling 20 percent of US uranium to Russia and her alleged ties with Russia and other foreign countries, which was revealed in her hacked mails:

Maybe he should try to get our uranium back from your team’s captain. How’d that be? — GGnTX (@G15488029) 16 июля 2018 г.

Not the team you gave 20% of our uranium to. I see you had problems with that one. — Andy Hortin (@AndyHortin18) 16 июля 2018 г.

Critics of Clinton used strong words to allude to her generally “unpatriotic” approach, indulging in the widely popular “crooked Hillary” narrative:

Users were eagerly engaged, suggesting their own comical options for Trump’s “team” that Hillary was curious about:

Yes, Trump plays for this team…the cleaning team…it’s the only thing he’s useful. pic.twitter.com/OkzzcsdWP2 — Astor Walnut (@AstorWalnut) 16 июля 2018 г.

Another Twitterian recollected reports on Hillary’s hacked correspondence:

One Democrat rushed to justify the uranium matter, saying “Trump knows exactly who he plays for,” summing up that “it’s not America.” The comment prompted, however, one of his ideological opponents to call the approach “looking for a scapegoat:”

Seriously, people are still going on about Uranium One? 🙄🙄🙄 Do these people actually ever read to discover truth. Or do they purposely carry on shouting disinformation on purpose. One imagines the latter.

tRump knows exactly who he plays for. It’s not America. — Mr. Spock 🖖 (@SpockResists) 16 июля 2018 г.

Easily repeatable lie. The whole point of propaganda is that it confirms or conforms the viewpoint the audience already has. You need a scapegoat for your problems? Here ya go. You need a "reason" to justify your hatred or distrust of someone? Here ya go. — Remus the Werewolf #GlovesOff🌊 (@RemusJLupin2017) 16 июля 2018 г.

Clinton’s tweet came hours before the much-anticipated and first-ever Trump-Putin summit, scheduled to take place in Helsinki’s Presidential Palace. The two heads of state met previously solely on the sidelines of multilateral gatherings.

Trump has on more than one occasion accused Clinton of standing in his way, as she endorsed what he called a “Rigged Witch Hunt” over the alleged collusion with Russia, which the latter flatly denied. Shortly after her defeat to Trump in the 2016 presidential elections, Clinton published a memoir titled “What happened,” where she outlined her thoughts on the latest presidential race, blaming her defeat on President Vladimir Putin and former FBI head James Comey.

