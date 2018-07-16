Register
15:22 GMT +316 July 2018
    Hillary Clinton

    'Crooked Hillary' Taunts Trump Before Summit With Putin, Twitter Fires Back

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Viral
    420

    The former secretary of state, having billed the just rounded-off World Cup in Russia "great," addressed Donald Trump a short while before his scheduled meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Twitter users have immediately rushed to react to the statement by posting loads of funny memes.

    "Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?" tweeted Hillary Clinton, who lost the presidential election to Trump in November 2016.

    The comment section exploded with memes and sarcastic remarks in response. Most hilarious gif-images centered on the idea of Hillary’s inability to recover from her major political failure, with some pointing to her quirks and inconsistencies in her rhetoric over the past years:

    Another one responded, posting an image of Putin winking, thereby referring to the alleged Russian election collusion that the Americans have accused the Kremlin of; coming up with no proof, however:

    One user couldn’t help picking up on Hillary’s husband’s much talked about affair and her marriage at large:

    Others en masse speculated on Hillary selling 20 percent of US uranium to Russia and her alleged ties with Russia and other foreign countries, which was revealed in her hacked mails:

    Critics of Clinton used strong words to allude to her generally “unpatriotic” approach, indulging in the widely popular “crooked Hillary” narrative:

    Users were eagerly engaged, suggesting their own comical options for Trump’s “team” that Hillary was curious about:

    Another Twitterian recollected reports on Hillary’s hacked correspondence:

    One Democrat rushed to justify the uranium matter, saying “Trump knows exactly who he plays for,” summing up that “it’s not America.” The comment prompted, however, one of his ideological opponents to call the approach “looking for a scapegoat:”

    Clinton’s tweet came hours before the much-anticipated and first-ever Trump-Putin summit, scheduled to take place in Helsinki’s Presidential Palace. The two heads of state met previously solely on the sidelines of multilateral gatherings.

    Trump has on more than one occasion accused Clinton of standing in his way, as she endorsed what he called a “Rigged Witch Hunt” over the alleged collusion with Russia, which the latter flatly denied. Shortly after her defeat to Trump in the 2016 presidential elections, Clinton published a memoir titled “What happened,” where she outlined her thoughts on the latest presidential race, blaming her defeat on President Vladimir Putin and former FBI head James Comey. 

    READ MORE: Putin-Trump Summit May Ease EU Hostility Toward Russia — Former Italian FM

