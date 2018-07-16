Putin-Trump Summit May Ease EU Hostility Toward Russia – Former Italian FM

ROME (Sputnik) - The upcoming talks between the Russian and US presidents in Helsinki may weaken the European Union's hostility toward Russia, Franco Frattini, former Italian foreign minister and the OSCE special representative for Transnistrian settlement, told Sputnik.

"The signal of Washington’s openness may ease some of the European Union's hostility toward Russia … It may become the beginning of the path [toward lifting EU sanctions against Moscow]," Frattini said in an interview.

He added that the bloc was divided into those who would like to overcome tensions with Russia and those who call for even tougher measures against the country.

However, one should not have big expectations about the summit’s outcome, the former foreign minister noted.

"I am afraid that the Putin-Trump meeting is overloaded with expectations, which are going to fail … Frankly speaking, I think it is unlikely that after the summit we will witness a U-turn in Moscow’s and Washington’s policy which they have been pursuing over the past several years," he said, stressing that the talks would unlikely lead to the sudden elimination of tensions between Russia and the European Union.

According to the former foreign minister, the two leaders may discuss the situations in North Korea and the Middle East, specifically issues surrounding Syria, Palestine, and the Iran nuclear program.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with his US counterpart in the Finnish capital later in the day. The Helsinki summit will be the first ever full-fledged meeting of the two leaders, who met briefly twice before: on the sidelines of the G20 and APEC summits in 2017.