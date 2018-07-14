Bird's Eye Stage: Photographer Takes Snaps of Naked Ballerinas Dancing on Roofs

Photographer Omar Z. Robles has conducted a photoshoot on New York rooftops and the set of the pictures is truly unique: the man caught on camera ballet dancers performing in the buff.

Under a project ambitiously titled "Bare Sky Dance," 11 dancers, one of them a mom-to-be, agreed to strip down to pose working their best angles.

"The naked body speaks volumes to our fragile yet mystical and graceful existence," the 37 year-old photographer told Bored Panda. "We are born naked and it was a naked act (in most cases) that brought life to each and everyone of us."

