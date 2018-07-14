Bird's Eye Stage: Photographer Takes Snaps of Naked Ballerinas Dancing on Roofs

Under a project ambitiously titled "Bare Sky Dance," 11 dancers, one of them a mom-to-be, agreed to strip down to pose working their best angles.
"The naked body speaks volumes to our fragile yet mystical and graceful existence," the 37 year-old photographer told Bored Panda. "We are born naked and it was a naked act (in most cases) that brought life to each and everyone of us."
NEW BLOG POST: I would like to invite you to read my latest blog post about my #BareSkyDance series. For this series I invited the dancers to pose nude over NYC rooftops. More importantly, I asked the dancer to tell me why they agreed to pose nude and what message did they wanted to convey through this images. They not only bared their bodies but also their souls through this series. You can follow the link on my profile to read all of their stories and see the complete series. In this photograph: Taylor Massa @taylorannmassa
NEW BLOG POST: I would like to invite you to read my latest blog post about my #BareSkyDance series. For this series I invited the dancers to pose nude over NYC rooftops. More importantly, I asked the dancer to tell me why they agreed to pose nude and what message did they wanted to convey through this images. They not only bared their bodies but also their souls through this series. You can follow the link on my profile to read all of their stories and see the complete series. In this photograph: Taylor Massa @taylorannmassa
NEW BLOG POST: I would like to invite you to read my latest blog post about my #BareSkyDance series. For this series I invited the dancers to pose nude over NYC rooftops. More importantly, I asked the dancer to tell me why they agreed to pose nude and what message did they wanted to convey through this images. They not only bared their bodies but also their souls through this series. You can follow the link on my profile to read all of their stories and see the complete series. In this photograph: Taylor Massa @taylorannmassa
NEW BLOG POST: I would like to invite you to read my latest blog post about my #BareSkyDance series. For this series I invited the dancers to pose nude over NYC rooftops. More importantly, I asked the dancer to tell me why they agreed to pose nude and what message did they wanted to convey through this images. They not only bared their bodies but also their souls through this series. You can follow the link on my profile to read all of their stories and see the complete series. In this photograph: Taylor Massa @taylorannmassa
READ MORE: Domagoj Vida's Bombshell Wife Backs Croatia Team at World Cup (PHOTOS)
All comments
Show new comments (0)