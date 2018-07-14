Domagoj Vida's Bombshell Wife Backs Croatia Team at World Cup (PHOTOS)

It wasn't only the Croatian national squad that stole the limelight during its recent wins over Russia and England, but defender Domagoj Vida’s wife also did.

Ivana Vida has taken Instagram by storm, racking up hundreds of likes for her regularly uploaded sexy photos. Boasting a 23-thousand strong audience, she frequently poses as a Croatian fan, wearing shirts or even perfectly revealing dresses in the national colors or cheering on her husband and his squad from the stands at the Russia-hosted 2018 World Cup.

🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵🔴⚪️🔵 Публикация от 🇭🇷Ivana Vida, 2️⃣4️⃣ (@ivana_vida) 16 Июн 2018 в 8:53 PDT

🙏🏻🇭🇷😘❤️ Публикация от 🇭🇷Ivana Vida, 2️⃣4️⃣ (@ivana_vida) 21 Июн 2018 в 10:33 PDT

🙏🏻❤️👨🏼❤️🇭🇷🤞🏻💪🏻 Публикация от 🇭🇷Ivana Vida, 2️⃣4️⃣ (@ivana_vida) 1 Июл 2018 в 9:37 PDT

🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🙏🏻🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🙏🏻🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🙏🏻🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🙏🏻🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🙏🏻🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🙏🏻🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🙏🏻🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷 Публикация от 🇭🇷Ivana Vida, 2️⃣4️⃣ (@ivana_vida) 1 Июл 2018 в 5:56 PDT

🙏🏻 Публикация от 🇭🇷Ivana Vida, 2️⃣4️⃣ (@ivana_vida) 7 Июл 2018 в 8:09 PDT

👩‍👦🇭🇷❤️ Публикация от 🇭🇷Ivana Vida, 2️⃣4️⃣ (@ivana_vida) 11 Июл 2018 в 8:43 PDT

In some of her pictures Ivana, who grabbed the Miss Croatia title in 2014, holds their little son David in her arms.