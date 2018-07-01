Security Much? Prank Call to Trump Results in Secret Service Visit

Trump spoke with the comedian for several minutes, all the time believing in the caller's fake identity.
After hanging up without breaking character, Melendez's prank call went spectacularly viral, as many pointed out not just the hilarity of the stunt but also how easy it was to fool Trump into believing what more sober minds would have quickly detected and shut down.
But things got a little scary after Melendez was visited at home by members of the US Secret Service.
"Secret Service at my door," Melendez tweeted on Friday evening, adding, "I guess my old friend Donald wants to continue this. Stay tuned.
Cowering inside as agents hovered on the porch, the comedian tweeted that he was not going to answer the door.
After neighbors let Melendez know that the coast was clear, the comedian tweeted that he had hightailed it for a bolthole in an "undisclosed location."
Melendez had earlier uploaded audio to his "The Stuttering John Podcast," documenting the prank call to Trump, made while the president rode aboard Air Force One.
All comments
Show new comments (0)