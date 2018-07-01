Register
01:12 GMT +301 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Air Force One (File)

    Security Much? Prank Call to Trump Results in Secret Service Visit

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    After his prank call to US President Donald Trump was successful in getting the leader on the line, comedian John Melendez tweeted late Friday that the US Secret Service had knocked on his door.

    President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Singapore to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, in Canada.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    ‘I Need Some Real Estate Advice’: US Comedian’s Prank Call Actually Connects With Trump Aboard Air Force One (LISTEN)
    Trump, traveling on Air Force One, took the prank call believing that it was Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), even though Melendez made obvious verbal references to the call not being quite kosher, according to The Hill.

    Trump spoke with the comedian for several minutes, all the time believing in the caller's fake identity.

    After hanging up without breaking character, Melendez's prank call went spectacularly viral, as many pointed out not just the hilarity of the stunt but also how easy it was to fool Trump into believing what more sober minds would have quickly detected and shut down.

    But things got a little scary after Melendez was visited at home by members of the US Secret Service.

    "Secret Service at my door," Melendez tweeted on Friday evening, adding, "I guess my old friend Donald wants to continue this. Stay tuned.

    Cowering inside as agents hovered on the porch, the comedian tweeted that he was not going to answer the door.

    After neighbors let Melendez know that the coast was clear, the comedian tweeted that he had hightailed it for a bolthole in an "undisclosed location."

    ​Melendez had earlier uploaded audio to his "The Stuttering John Podcast," documenting the prank call to Trump, made while the president rode aboard Air Force One.

    Related:

    Media Montage Shows Trump Calling Press the 'Enemy' After He Praises Journos
    China, Canada, EU 'Not Buying' Trump's 'Art of the Deal' Strategy – Economist
    Family Leave Intrigue: Ivanka Trump's Top Aide Reportedly Quits
    Tags:
    security breach, idiot test, Stupid Americans, intelligence capabilities, prankster, pranking, prank, prank call, Air Force One, US Secret Service, Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse