15:45 GMT +329 June 2018
    RiceGum

    Dog Meat Cafes and Hoes: YouTuber Forced to Apologize for Insulting Chinese

    © Photo: Youtube / RiceGum
    Viral
    The vlogger has since apologized for the video highlighting his visit to Hong Kong, while insisting that people are taking his "stereotype jokes" too seriously.

    Asian American YouTube star, RiceGum, whose real name is Bryan Le, has landed in hot water for sharing a clip, “Why I left the Clout House,” of his trip to Hong Kong.

    READ MORE: Fury as YouTuber Logan Paul Posts Video Showing Cadaver in Japan’s Suicide Spot

    After a brief hotel tour, he and his friend went outside, asking locals which restaurants served dogs despite the fact that eating dog and cat meat has been strictly banned in Hong Kong, punishable by up to 30 days in jail. He also asked “where all the hoes at,” mocking random people for allegedly not speaking English.

    Once the travel-vlog was uploaded to YouTube, where he has over 10 million subscribers, it received enough clicks to earn the attention of news outlets and social media users, who accused him of disrespecting Chinese people and their culture.

    Some drew parallels to Logan Paul’s clip in Japan’s suicide forest when he joked about a dead man’s body:

    Others accused him of "blatant" racism and said that they couldn't believe that an Asian would insult Asian culture:

    Fellow YouTubers took aim at RiceGum, including Fulinfang, a highly popular foreign vlogger based in China.

    “Although I think I’m pretty respectful to Chinese culture, and I love living in China, a video like this is giving foreigners living here a bad name. I don’t think it matters if you’re a local or foreigner, or if you’re just traveling — everyone should respect the locals. And they should also respect the local culture,” Fulinfang said.

    Another British YouTuber living in China, HeyHarty, also condemned RiceGum and recalled Logan Paul’s infamous clip:

    “RiceGum, it’s so rude and embarrassing to watch someone do this. His video is so stupid. It reminds me of Logan Paul’s video in Japan being an idiot. I’m a foreigner, and so is he, but he obviously has Asian heritage, so why would you come to Asia to mug everyone off?”

    Responding to the massive backlash, RiceGum uploaded a video, “Why Everyone in China Hates Me,” where he said he was frustrated with the way Chinese misinterpreted and perceived his video. He went on to explain that by “hoes” he meant “girls,” not “prostitutes” as suggested by users and media.

    “Chinese people are hating on me right now, and it’s like, I’m Chinese also. In the American culture, I watch like black comedians make jokes about black stereotypes. White people make white jokes and hispanic people make hispanic jokes, and I thought because I’m Asian, I was allowed to make these Asian stereotype jokes,” he said.

    He then quickly apologized and added that he wanted to return to Hong Kong soon but was scared because of the feedback to the vlog.

    “Sorry to all the Chinese people, I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful. And I want to come back soon, but I’m kind of scared now because the people may hit me and beat me up.”

    vlogging, vlogger, prostitute, Youtube, Asians, disrespect, insult, dog, blogger, racism, YouTube, China, United States, Hong Kong
