Naked Dude Climbs Onto Plane's Wing, Bangs on Windows (VIDEO)

Police arrested Jhryin Jones, 19, after he ran shirtless towards the plane after allegedly bypassing a fence to gain access to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Footage posted on social media showed him running through grass towards the aircraft, which was on an active taxiway.
“This dude tried to board our plane naked at the Atlanta Airport,” passenger Alex Rasmussen tweeted.
He then jumped onto the wing of the airplane and pounded on windows as passengers inside the aircraft watched.
— Alex Rasmussen (@thealexras) June 26, 2018
Later on the teenager was seen lying on the ground as the police arrested him.
Atlanta Police charged Jones with criminal trespassing, and public indecency.
The incident had no impact on flights.
