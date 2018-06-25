Register
14:19 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sweden's midfielder Jimmy Durmaz attends a training session on June 20, 2018 at Spartak stadium in Gelendzhik, during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament

    Swedish Footballer Receives Death Threats, Racist Slurs Over Loss to Germany

    © AFP 2018 / Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    "Arab devil" and "terrorist" are only some of the insults Jimmy Durmaz of the Sweden national team had to endure, as many supporters blamed the midfielder, who has Syrian roots, for Sweden's bitter defeat to Germany during the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

    The Swedish Football Association intends to inform the police about the racist slurs and death threats directed against player Jimmy Durmaz, a Swedish national broadcaster reported. According to the Swedish Football Association's secretary-general, Håkan Sjöstrand, the association will stand as both plaintiff and accuser for Durmaz so that he is able to focus on playing football.

    During Saturday's match against Germany, a tackle by Durmaz led to a last-minute free kick that tipped the match, which was heading to an unexpected draw, to the Bundesteam's advantage. After the match, Durmaz's Instagram account was filled with hateful comments, including threats. Among other things, Durmaz was called an "Arab devil," "suicide bomber," "Taliban" and "terrorist" and was urged to "go home."

    ​"I have always experienced hate, they keep hating me. If you've had it for your whole life, it's no danger anymore. This is nothing I care about, I stand proud and represent my country," Durmaz himself told the Swedish newspaper Expressen.

    Furthermore, Durmaz, who was born in Sweden into a Syriac Orthodox family, stressed that he was Swedish and proud to wear the national team shirt and sport the Swedish flag. He emphasized that as a professional footballer, he is prepared to take the blame for his performance on the pitch, but found the racist slurs fully unacceptable.

    READ MORE: Sweden Coach Says Germany Players' Behavior After Final Whistle 'Rude'

    Following the incident, many Swedish politicians and celebrities rushed to voice their support for Durmaz.

    Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven called the attacks "pitiful," venturing that the haters "haven't understood anything." "In Sweden, we win together and we lose together," he told Expressen.

    Support for Durmaz was also voiced by Christian Democrats leader Ebba Thor-Busch and Greens leader Gustav Fridolin, whereas Conservative leader Ulf Kristersson argued that the haters "acted like swine," which made him "both sad and furious."

    Durmaz also received the support of Swedish mixed martial arts star Reza Madadi, comedian and TV personality Özz Nûjen and rap and reggae artist Timbuktu.

    ​The entire team Sweden expressed its support for Jimmy Durmaz. During a training session on Sunday, the whole team rallied in support of Durmaz chanting "F**k racism," a phrase used by the player himself earlier in the day.

    ​Jimmy Durmaz (29) plays as a winger for French club Toulouse and Sweden's national team.

    Related:

    Sweden Coach Says Germany Players' Behavior After Final Whistle 'Rude' (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    racism, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse