Kardashian Lookalike From UK Cashes in on Her Curves With Steamy Swimwear Shoot

Demi Rose, a younger, British version of Kim Kardashian, the US reality star, surprised her 7 million followers on the first day of summer with a teasing beach shot as she promotes her bikini line, following in the footsteps of the family, world-known for their curves.

A British-made “Kardashian”, Instagram model Demi Rose, has excited her millions of Instagram followers with swimsuit shots in an attempt to cash in on her unique body lines. Promoting her collaboration with a clothing brand and their bikini collection, the Birmingham-born 23-year-old posted sneak peaks from her latest swimwear shooting at the shores of the world’s club Mecca, the Spanish island of Ibiza, in her Instagram, which got millions of likes and thousands of excited comments.

Like her role models from across the Atlantic, she doesn’t seem to disguise any of her curves in pursuit of her modelling career, much to the joy of her 7 million followers.

She celebrated the beginning of summer with a bounty-like portrait, producing a heart-emoji storm in the comments.





However, the tropical serenity was not her only inspiration, as she posted some images of what she described as a “princess warrior.”





Rose also teased her 7 million followers with some behind-the-scenes pics…



