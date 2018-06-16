Bare Minimum: Kardashian's Lookalike Flaunts Alluringly Wet Naked Body (PHOTOS)

Kamilla Osman, who bears a striking resemblance to US diva Kim Kardashian, jumped at yet another chance to set the pulses of hordes of subscribers racing.

She welcomed internet users to a visual feast, as she posted a naked photograph on her Instagram. In the picture she poses with her mouth half closed, saucily covering her bare breasts with her arm.

wifey riddim 🌋 Публикация от 🍁 (@kamiosman) 14 Июн 2018 в 2:51 PDT

Lofty words of praise have naturally been flowing in for over 24 hours:

"Kami is the type of girl any man would be lucky to have," one user wrote, with another one adding that whatever Osman wears is stunning. "This picture is worth a thousand words," another user enthusiastically noted.

In a previous Instagram campaign, Osman posed together with Kim Kardashian, her absolute doppelganger. They were reported to have briefly met during the shooting of an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

The blogger has been popular on Instagram for quite some time, largely thanks to the many revealing snapshots she regularly shares:

C’est la vie 😂 Публикация от 🍁 (@kamiosman) 27 Май 2018 в 2:57 PDT

