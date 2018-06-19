Iranian Twitter Abuzz Over Arrest of Israeli Ex-Energy Minister

The arrest of Gonen Segev, who has been accused of working as a spy for Tehran, sparked a storm among Iranian social media users on Monday, with many arguing that Israel had gone crazy with its anti-Iran hysteria.

Gonen Segev, the former Israeli minister of energy and infrastructure, has been accused of providing Iran, Israel's major enemy, with sensitive data about security facilities and the country's energy industry.

The investigation revealed that starting 2012, Segev had been in contact with Iran's intelligence via the Iranian embassy in Nigeria. The meetings with Iranian agents were held in hotels and apartments around the world, which were "used for secret Iranian activity," the police added.

The arrest has prompted vivid reactions among social media users.

Many Iranians published posts on Twitter in which they expressed support and sympathy for the former Israeli energy minister under the hashtag #FreeGonenSegev and demanded his release.

Some Twitter users appeared to be very much concerned with Segev's fate.

This man is a father, a husband, a son, and a physician. He studied medicine to give people pills that make them feel better. But instead of dealing with the sickness epidemic, Israeli authorities are persecuting Gonen with ridiculous charges. @AmnestyIsrael#FreeGonenSegev pic.twitter.com/o59BC6SWL2 — Artephius (@al_haafez) 18 июня 2018 г.

Zionist regime jailed innocent minister. regime accuse him on spying for Iran. His family are so concern about him. Regime torture him badly to confess what they want. Please join this campaign to help him.

#FreeGonenSegev#Israel pic.twitter.com/WbMaitdLXD — hadi🔎🕎✡️ (@Zolfegar12) 18 июня 2018 г.

Israeli regim doesn't even have mercy on its own people.

Imprisoning its citizens telling the world they're spies.#FreeGonenSegev 🤞 we stand with you,Gonen 😙 pic.twitter.com/Ewk4vhoQ1r — Ali 🇮🇷 (@AliHgh99) 18 июня 2018 г.

Others slammed Israel for persecuting political opponents and cracking down on freedom of expression.

There are many political prisoners in Israel with no freedom of expression

Israel regime must be changed#FreeGonenSegev — دلارام (@delaram1376) 18 июня 2018 г.

Segev was a member of the Knesset (parliament) from 1992 to 1996, combining his parliamentary activity with the post of minister of energy and infrastructure.