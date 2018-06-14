Register
    Australian Brand Changes #MeToo Clothing Line Name Following Online Fury

    "What on earth was you thinking!" angered users online are calling out a fashion brand in Australia for "cashing in on" the #MeToo movement.

    "Yes, we renamed this the Magnificent collection," the Melbourne-based womenswear label, Kholo, says on its website.

    The clothing line was initially part of the #MeToo collection, inspired by the global movement of sexual assault and harassment survivors speaking out.

    "So this is for the warriors. For all the wounds. Mental, physical and the worst; emotional. For the healing," the description of the line said.

    Uproar on social media was triggered when users noticed that some of the outfits carried such names as "take me off slip dress" and the "sex on legs in night" wrap dress.

    One Instagram user commented on the name change, saying: 

    "Hey, honestly I appreciate you changing the name. The issue some victims of sexual assault who are angry I know (including myself) is the naming of the garments themselves. They can be interpreted to similar excuses people have towards sexually assaulting people. That they "looked too good" "were asking for it". And that's why it's not empowering when it's along the lines of those who have used it as a reason to hurt you. I just really wanted to voice this not because I think you ever had bad intentions. Honestly I still adore browsing your clothes. But because there is space for awareness to happen." 

    The owner of the label Karishma has added a post to the brand's Instagram account, featuring the word 'Learning." 

    "I started from a place of good intent and I am so sorry if it was a trigger for you, or caused you pain in any way. I truly never meant for it to be received that way," she said.     

    So. To my crew and fam here on Insta — you may not know it, but we renamed the MeToo collection to The Magnificent collection. It was inspired by the MeToo movement (ages ago, I saw a post from Cameron Russell and it started there), so for me, it felt so natural to name it the MeToo collection. The whole series has pieces that tie back to empowerment, MeToo, feminism and warrior women, we would take the conversation offline AND to the caffe. That is what I truly wanted to happen. Last night I learnt it had hurt women. They felt it was monetising on the concept and I would never want to monetise on someone’s hurt. I want to spark the conversation, I want those things to never happen again, I want to make change. And I truly felt, just the way we talk about “hey where did you get that dress from”, we can talk about, “hey, I don’t feel comfortable about what he did, what do you think?”. And. I don’t want what I do to make money for the wrong reasons. That is such bad energy. So changing the name was instantaneous for me. I started from a place of good intent and I am so sorry if it was a trigger for you, or caused you pain in any way. I truly never meant for it to be received that way. From a place of love, X Karishma

    A post shared by Khòlò 💕 Art In Your Wardrobe (@kholo_thelabel) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:36pm PDT

