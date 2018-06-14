Australian Brand Changes #MeToo Clothing Line Name Following Online Fury

"What on earth was you thinking!" angered users online are calling out a fashion brand in Australia for "cashing in on" the #MeToo movement.

"Yes, we renamed this the Magnificent collection," the Melbourne-based womenswear label, Kholo, says on its website.

The clothing line was initially part of the #MeToo collection, inspired by the global movement of sexual assault and harassment survivors speaking out.

"So this is for the warriors. For all the wounds. Mental, physical and the worst; emotional. For the healing," the description of the line said.

Uproar on social media was triggered when users noticed that some of the outfits carried such names as "take me off slip dress" and the "sex on legs in night" wrap dress.

The collection contains a dress entitled "sex on legs" and a jumper called "bounce with me", seriously what kind of nasty degenerate would try and cash in on the #metoo movement #BoycottKholo — Shanoobis (@Shannon1ford) June 13, 2018​

One Instagram user commented on the name change, saying:

"Hey, honestly I appreciate you changing the name. The issue some victims of sexual assault who are angry I know (including myself) is the naming of the garments themselves. They can be interpreted to similar excuses people have towards sexually assaulting people. That they "looked too good" "were asking for it". And that's why it's not empowering when it's along the lines of those who have used it as a reason to hurt you. I just really wanted to voice this not because I think you ever had bad intentions. Honestly I still adore browsing your clothes. But because there is space for awareness to happen."

The owner of the label Karishma has added a post to the brand's Instagram account, featuring the word 'Learning."

"I started from a place of good intent and I am so sorry if it was a trigger for you, or caused you pain in any way. I truly never meant for it to be received that way," she said.