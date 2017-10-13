Register
17:21 GMT +314 October 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Harvey Weinstein, left and Georgina Chapman arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

    Harvey Weinstein Epitomizes a Hollywood Culture of Excess and Abuse

    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    51167120

    The only surprise concerning the revelations that Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is a serial abuser of women is that anybody could possibly be surprised. We are, after all, talking about town, industry and culture which not only produces monsters, it goes out of its way to cultivate and worship them.

    Sympathy for Mr. Weinstein is notably in exceedingly short supply among former friends, associates, and fellow studio execs in Hollywood — not to mention from high profile political figures within the US liberal political community whose "loyalty" and friendship he'd cultivated over the years with the judicious use of campaign donations. All of them have not only run they have scrambled for cover, treating a many they once outdid themselves in getting close to as something akin to radioactive waste overnight.

    First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton walks with Miramax Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein into the premier of her new movie Shakespeare in Love, in New York. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Stuart Ramson
    Hillary Clinton's 'Shameful' Response to Weinstein Scandal Sparks Twitter Rage

    It is indeed an astounding and vertiginous fall from grace to befall a man whom for decades was so synonymous with Hollywood and the movie industry he was considered infallible, one of the very few movie executives with the ability to make and ruin careers with one phone call.

    But lost in what has now become a feeding frenzy of condemnation — to the point where it is hard to escape the whiff of opportunism on the part of former friends of the founder of Miramax, who've been jumping on a bandwagon that has picked up warp speed during the course of the controversy — is that Weinstein's contemptible abuse of women, far from the exception or an aberration is the norm in Tinsel Town.

    "Hollywood is a place where they'll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul," Marilyn Monroe famously opined — and who can argue with a woman whose star once shone brighter than any other in that rarefied world, only for it to fall under the crushing weight of the brutal exploitation she suffered, a fate which fed the inner demons that ultimately destroyed her?

    In my 2013 book, Dreams That Die, I recount my own experience of living and working in Hollywood between 2000 and 2005. I arrived determined to establish a career as a screenwriter and would up spending over three years sleeping on the mattress on the floor of a tiny studio apartment just off Hollywood Boulevard, scraping a living as a nightclub doorman, extra in TV shows and movies, including on one movie where I was Ben Affleck's double/stand in, as I worked and hoped to catch a break in my chosen career.

    Actress Rose McGowan poses at the premiere of the HBO film at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Chris Pizzello/Invision
    Twitter Suspends Rose McGowan’s Account After Weinstein-Related Tweets

    It's the same existence lived by countless thousands in LA, young men and women who arrive from all over the US and beyond determined to "make it" and see their dream come true. The toll it takes — the loss of dignity that comes with subjecting yourself to abuse from those higher up the food chain — is impossible to properly quantify, but take a toll it most certainly does unless you are able to stop yourself drowning in the culture of vomit which is the reality that belies the image of fame, glamor, and untrammelled wealth commonly associated with this part of the world and industry.

    If I had been under the naive belief that I could write movies that would make a difference it was soon knocked out of me by the manager I had. From his wrist dangled a Rolex bigger than the jalopy I used to roll up outside his office in every week to be told that my latest script was a "piece of shit" and that I needed to start writing movies that weren't so anti-American.

    Working on TV shows and movies as an extra you are provided with an understanding of how a caste system works. In my time I saw extras in tears as they were being escorted off the set of the sitcom Friends by security guards for turning up five minutes late after taking three buses to get there, begging to be allowed to stay because they needed the paltry fifty bucks (the daily rate back then for a non-union extra) to pay the rent. I saw extras so poor they stole food from the catering truck to take home, and I witnessed old men and women being yelled at by production assistants in their early twenties for missing their marks during a scene.

    Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly/File
    Oscars Academy Meets to Discuss Disgraced Award Winner Harvey Weinstein's Future

    And, yes, the legions of young women were ripe for other kinds of abuse too.  

    This is not to assert that there are no decent people or people in positions of influence in Hollywood with integrity. There are. But they are outnumbered in my experience by the other kind.

    Harvey Weinstein is the tip of a very large iceberg when it comes to abuse in the movie business. He is the rotten product of a rotten culture dominated by sociopaths, people who are given unlicensed power over other human beings — most of them desperate to forge careers in this most brutal and unforgiving of businesses, and thus ripe for spiritual, emotional, and psychological slaughter.

    Brando said it best:

    "Most of the successful people in Hollywood are failures as human beings."

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Check out John's Sputnik radio show, Hard Facts.

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton's 'Shameful' Response to Weinstein Scandal Sparks Twitter Rage
    Twitter Suspends Rose McGowan’s Account After Weinstein-Related Tweets
    Oscars Academy Meets to Discuss Disgraced Award Winner Harvey Weinstein's Future
    Paris Close to Burning, California Burning, Weinstein Fired
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, sex abuse, films, actor, sexism, movies, actress, abuse, misogyny, Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein, United States, Los Angeles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Soviet Youth as You've Never Seen Before
    Soviet Youth as You've Never Seen Before
    Catch Them All!
    Catch Them All!
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok