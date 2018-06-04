Duterte Trades Book About Sex in Catholic Church for Kiss From Woman (VIDEO)

The Philippine president is widely known for his controversial campaign against drug dealers and for statements that often spark public outrage. In February, he suggested shooting female militants "in their vaginas."

President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte traded a book for a woman's kiss during a speech in South Korea, the newspaper Philippine Star reported. According to the outlet, Duterte was participating in a meeting with his compatriots in South Korea when he offered to give a book entitled "Altar of Secrets: Sex, Politics and Money in the Philippine Catholic Church" in exchange for a woman's kiss.

"You have to pay me with a kiss. Are you ready for kissing?" Duterte reportedly said.

WATCH: President Duterte gives an overseas Flipino worker a kiss on the lips during his meeting with the Filipino community in Seoul. | via Christina Mendez in South Korea pic.twitter.com/s61lVCCcMq — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) June 3, 2018

Two women came to the stage. He kissed one of them on the cheek, but asked for a kiss on the lips from the other. After a moment of hesitation on the part of the woman, the two kissed while receiving cheers from the audience.

The episode caused outrage in social media, with many slamming Duterte for his escapade.

If this is the kind of leader we respect..then there must be something wrong with our values. — charisse vasquez (@cgvasquez1) June 3, 2018

Kingina I can't believe I supported this guy 😬 — Ｓｌｕｓｈｙ Ｂｏｉ (@RetardedMochi) June 3, 2018

i don't know who are more disgusting of the two: Duterte or the people applauding, cheering and tolerating this. pic.twitter.com/GqLLz91iow — leann 🥀 (@leannderland) June 3, 2018

I can’t unsee this huhuhuhu 🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/8nKLeizauP — Jay Paul (@jayeauxe) June 3, 2018

However, some users noted that as long as he fulfils his presidential duty, they don't care whom he kisses.