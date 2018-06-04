Register
19:17 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Aug. 16, 2017, photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the 19th Founding Anniversary of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines.

    Duterte Trades Book About Sex in Catholic Church for Kiss From Woman (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Philippine president is widely known for his controversial campaign against drug dealers and for statements that often spark public outrage. In February, he suggested shooting female militants "in their vaginas."

    President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte traded a book for a woman's kiss during a speech in South Korea, the newspaper Philippine Star reported. According to the outlet, Duterte was participating in a meeting with his compatriots in South Korea when he offered to give a book entitled "Altar of Secrets: Sex, Politics and Money in the Philippine Catholic Church" in exchange for a woman's kiss.

    "You have to pay me with a kiss. Are you ready for kissing?" Duterte reportedly said.

    Two women came to the stage. He kissed one of them on the cheek, but asked for a kiss on the lips from the other. After a moment of hesitation on the part of the woman, the two kissed while receiving cheers from the audience.

    READ MORE: 'He Can Go to Hell' — Duterte Rebuffs UN Official Who Criticized Him

    The episode caused outrage in social media, with many slamming Duterte for his escapade.

    However, some users noted that as long as he fulfils his presidential duty, they don't care whom he kisses.

    Related:

    'He Can Go to Hell' - Duterte Rebuffs UN Official Who Criticized Him
    Philippines Could Go to War Over S China Sea - Duterte's Security Advisor
    Duterte Gains Control of All Branches of Philippine Gov’t After Firing Top Judge
    'I Hope He Considers Me Friend': Philippines' Duterte Calls Kim Jong-un His Idol
    Cambridge Analytica's Parent Firm Invented 'Tough Guy' Duterte's Image
    Duterte to International Court: You Have No Power Here, 'Not in Million Years'
    Tags:
    internet outrage, kiss, book, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse