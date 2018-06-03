'He Can Go to Hell' - Duterte Rebuffs UN Official Who Criticized Him

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who is well-known for his straightforward behavior, has told a UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers and human rights expert Diego García-Sayán to go to hell.
"Tell him not to interfere with the affairs of my country. He can go to hell," Duterte told a news conference late Saturday night, prior to leaving for an official visit to South Korea.
READ MORE: 'I Hope He Considers Me Friend': Philippines' Duterte Calls Kim Jong-un His Idol
The comment followed after García-Sayán said on Friday, that the country's judicial independence was under threat, addressing the Philippine Supreme Court's decision to remove Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The Philippines president, who called the judge an "enemy" of the state, responded in his harsh manner.
All comments
Show new comments (0)