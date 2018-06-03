'He Can Go to Hell' - Duterte Rebuffs UN Official Who Criticized Him

This is not the first time the politician has insulted his opponents. In 2016 he clashed with the then US President Barack Obama, calling him "ignorant" and a "son of a bitch."

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who is well-known for his straightforward behavior, has told a UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers and human rights expert Diego García-Sayán to go to hell.

"Tell him not to interfere with the affairs of my country. He can go to hell," Duterte told a news conference late Saturday night, prior to leaving for an official visit to South Korea.

The comment followed after García-Sayán said on Friday, that the country's judicial independence was under threat, addressing the Philippine Supreme Court's decision to remove Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The Philippines president, who called the judge an "enemy" of the state, responded in his harsh manner.

The most infamous action taken by the Philippino resident was his severe anti-drug campaign, approved by the Philippine government, but criticized by the opposition and international organizations. Addressing numerous claims, he previously said, that the International Criminal Court, which investigates the campaign, wouldn't have jurisdiction over him, "not in a million years."