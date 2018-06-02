WATCH Huge Meteorite Burns Away in Sky Over Chinese City

A blazing meteorite was caught on camera in China's southwest province of Yunnan at around 9:41 p.m. local time. The video features a huge burning meteorite that illuminated the sky, making a loud sound resembling thunder.
According to the TVNZ broadcaster, which cites the Yunnan Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the object in the sky was a bolide, a bright meteor which explodes in the atmosphere. The observatory's specialist explained that the fire was triggered by the friction the meteorite experienced entering Earth's atmosphere.
Incredible moment: A meteorite was captured in the city of Jinghong, southwest China's #Yunnan Province on Friday and lit up the night sky. pic.twitter.com/fuM14KpuQ0— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) June 2, 2018
