FreeTommyRobinson: UK Launches Petition Demanding Right-Wing Activist's Release

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at the gates of Downing Street to protest the arrest and detention of Tommy Robinson, founder of the right-wing street protest movement the English Defense League, “on suspicion of causing a breach of the peace.”

Stephen Yaxey-Lennon, known by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was detained by police officers while livestreaming outside a Leeds courthouse. His supporters have launched the hashtag #FreeTommy and started a Change.org petition, demanding that he be freed, which has already secured over 365,200 signatures.

Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Leeds court for reporting on grooming gangs. More updates to follow pic.twitter.com/iEPDoNOKHM — Caolan Robertson (@CaolanRob) 25 мая 2018 г.

According to the petition, Robinson was arrested and jailed for reporting on “Muslim grooming gangs.” Protesters took to the streets, holding “Free Tommy” and “Free the truth teller” placards, brandishing St. George flags.

Robinson was already on a suspended sentence for contempt of court for using a camera in Canterbury Crown Court; if found guilty of breaching the terms of his prior sentence, he may be detained for up to three months.

The opinions of users on social media are divided on the matter, with some saying that he spoke out against the growing influence of Islamic extremism…

I am hearing reports that Tommy Robinson has been arrested for ‘a breach of the peace’ while live-streaming a report on a grooming gang (sex slave) trial at Leeds Crown Court. Further reports say he has received a custodial sentence. What kind of Police state have we become? — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) 25 мая 2018 г.

I do not know much about Tommy Robinson's background, since most sources are unreliable (to say the least). I am not a fan of the far-right or the far-left. But imprisoning a man who reports on grooming gangs because of an idiotic law is enough to get me riled up. #FreeTommy — Gabe Spark (@gabi_scntee) 27 мая 2018 г.

Tommy Robinson is a symbol for free speech around the world #FreeTommy #FreeTommyRobinson — Jeff Price (@iamjeffprice) 27 мая 2018 г.

…while others claiming that he is a racist and violated the law…

He is a convicted criminal & a well known racist. Rather telling that u came out whining in favour of convicted Tommy. We have the Police & the Courts & dont need ur right wing (or criminal Tommy's) input. When/if "the Law" wants ur little xenophobic opinion they will ask. 🤡 — REVOLUTION #FBPE #PeoplesVote (@GayRiot) 25 мая 2018 г.

Isn’t it against the law to stream from court? Plus he is racist prick. Used to be in the BNF then EDL @GerardBattenMEP what more proof do you need?UKIP protesting over a racist?Nigel let his minions take the flak for any racism in UKIP but you just grab the flag & March! — originalkitten (@originalkitten) 25 мая 2018 г.

…with British journalist Piers Morgan being among them: