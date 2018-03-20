UK Denies Entry to Leader of Germany's PEGIDA Anti-Islamization Movement

The founder of the PEGIDA movement, who had planned to attend a rally in London, was detained and deported by UK's Home Office just days after the country’s border police barred a Canadian conservative journalist.

One of the leading figures in Germany's PEGIDA movement (short for “Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West”), Lutz Bachmann, posted on his Facebook page that the UK had barred him from entry, as he was detained in a London airport and sent away.

According to the activist, the reason he was sent away was the copy of Austrian activist Martin Sellner’ speech Bachmann had on him. Martin Sellner, who is also among the leading figures of the European anti- Islamization movement, was himself barred from the UK last week together with his girlfriend Brittany Pettibone, a right-wing YouTuber.

Bachmann was to take part in a rally in London's Hyde Park, which according to him, was not OK with the UK authorities, as he had already been a guest at similar events in other British cities, such as Manchester and Birmingham.

Bachman was one of the founders of the PEGIDA movement, which is behind anti-immigrant and anti-Islamization rallies in Germany, including the recent ones in Hamburg, since the beginning of February. However, he had to give up his official leadership in 2015 when a picture of him dressed like Hitler appeared on-line, despite his insistence that it was a joke. In 2016 Bachmann was found guilty of inciting hatred and had to pay a fine of $11,044 for insulting asylum seekers on his Facebook page, where he called them "cattle," "scum" and "trash." The 43-year-old man branded the court case a "political show trial," while his lawyer stated "the comments, came not from him, but from a stranger."

The UK’s Home Office commented on the incident with Bachman to The Independent, saying ‘Border Force has the power to refuse entry to an individual if it is considered that his or her presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good’ without providing further details on the reasons for barring the German.

The authorities used similar grounds for barring the Canadian Youtube personality Lauren Southern, who made a name for herself as a right-wing activist favoring stricter border and entry denials for people from non-European cultures. She claimed on Twitter that the UK border police detained her in Calais under the UK terrorism act after she handed out leaflets reading “Allah is gay,” and “LGBT for Islam UK” in February, insisting it was a social experiment.

However, the UK’s Home Office reported her “actions while in the United Kingdom present a threat to the fundamental interests of society and to the public policy of the United Kingdom.”