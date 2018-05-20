UK State TV Mocks Trump Over Royal Wedding Crowd Size (PHOTOS)

US President Donald Trump seems to have a special affection for big crowds, which occasionally makes media and social platforms “assess” the size of any crowd they see.

As the royal wedding unfolded and guests arrived at Windsor Castle on Saturday for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ceremony, BBC Three launched a trolling campaign on its Twitter account in a bid to make fun of the biggest event of the year in the UK.

BBC Three compared the picture of President Trump’s inauguration crowd, which POTUS claimed “looked like a million, a million and a half people,” to the massive crowd gathered in the streets of London to watch the royals tie the knot.

While many users were excited and started sending their favorite crowd pics…

The Stones in Brazil?? 😳😳👌 pic.twitter.com/laJVYVDQEa — Back To Reality (@Murphy4Mike) 19 мая 2018 г.

…others defended the US President:

Not only was the photo on the left taken while people were still arriving (I was there) but the dems & media stirred up so much violence that people were afraid to attend. — Staci 🐉 🇺🇸 (@Staciopath) 20 мая 2018 г.

Yep and its been proven that it was taken before everyone arrived. But they dont care! — Teresa Meece (@T_Meece) 20 мая 2018 г.

President Trumps inauguration…after people arrived not at 6am like BBC Three posted. #FAKENEWS pic.twitter.com/t4iC0uVtV8 — eddie sessum (@nobaddog) 20 мая 2018 г.

The crowd-size controversy raised the ire of Donald Trump on his inauguration day because a host of media outlets showed that many more Americans came out for Barack Obama’s swearing-in in 2009. The commander-in-chief and his aides claimed that the media had played down the crowds, insisting that record numbers of people had attended the ceremony; then-press secretary Sean Spicer called it “the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration.”

Compare the crowds: 2009 inauguration at left, 2017 inauguration at right.#Inauguration pic.twitter.com/y7RhIR2nfC — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) 20 января 2017 г.

Spicer went on to accuse journalists of “deliberately” reporting inaccurate numbers and using misrepresentative photographs “to minimize the enormous support” that the newly-sworn-in president enjoyed. At the time, Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House aide, told NBC’s Meet the Press that Spicer was merely offering “alternative facts.”