'She Might Object': Prince Harry's "Envy" Ex at Wedding Rocks Internet (PHOTOS)

As the whole world was captivated by the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on Saturday, social media users couldn’t simply miss out the fact that the Duke’s ex-girlfriend Chelsey Davis was also on the guest list.

Social media users couldn’t help but notice that it was quite weird that Chelsey Davis, who used to date Prince Harry seven years ago, was invited to the royal wedding. Many poked fun at her facial expression, which has become an instant meme, during the ceremony, suggesting that she regretted their breakup, and would seize the last chance to voice her objections during the “speak now or forever hold your piece” moment.

The #ItShouldHaveBeenMe hashtag has gone viral on Twitter:

This really is an unfortunate photo. She looks like the scorned woman at the end of an episode of a soap opera.. staring and plotting.. whisky in hand… the regret.. the envy.. #RoyalWedding #ItShouldHaveBeenMe #chelseadavy #TheEx pic.twitter.com/ICw1Fb5G5U — Just Me (@BusiPsych) 19 мая 2018 г.

When your ex gets married and you’re at the wedding pic.twitter.com/yXZJWK1v9O — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) 19 мая 2018 г.

This is the moment where Prince Harry’s ex realized she messed up 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rPO3ErfY8J — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) 19 мая 2018 г.

Harry’s ex is so stressed wow — Bema (@BemaAsare_) 19 мая 2018 г.

Some pointed out that she was invited to the ceremony but not the reception:

Harry’s ex’s got invited to the wedding but not the after-party?



Man literally said, “come and watch my greatness, then go home”. pic.twitter.com/dWHSaicXj9 — Thor Odinson. (@OhioV1) 19 мая 2018 г.

While another user suggested that Davis was trying to figure out why her ex had invited her to his wedding:

Harry’s ex girlfriend is still trying to figure out why he invited her to his wedding #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ksznLFnaeQ — Michelle (@Michelle__Lynn_) 19 мая 2018 г.

It appears that she was not the only ex at the wedding, as Cressida Bonas, who Harry dated for two years up until 2014, was also present:

Harry's exes, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas pic.twitter.com/BClYDbWazG — Chris Parsons (@ChrisParsons274) 19 мая 2018 г.

All of Harry’s ex girlfriends attempting to feel something other than regret.#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/85NQrK6s15 — wtf renaissance (@WtfRenaissance) 19 мая 2018 г.

It must suck to be Prince Harry’s ex today.#RoyalWedding — Jocelyn (@smilingjoce) 19 мая 2018 г.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were pronounced husband and wife at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.