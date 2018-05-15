Register
01:48 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Florida's Christopher Columbus High School hosts caged tiger for jungle-themed prom

    WATCH: Outrage After Florida School Uses Live Tiger as Prop for ‘Jungle’ Prom

    © Screenshot/Mari-Cris Castellanos
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Florida's Christopher Columbus High School came under fire this weekend after students and parents discovered that decorations for the private Catholic school's jungle-themed prom included a caged tiger.

    Video of the pacing cat was shared on Facebook Saturday by Mari-Cris Castellanos, a prom-goer's sibling, a day after the prom was held at the DoubleTree Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center.

    "How shameful for Christopher Columbus High School… showing its students on prom night who is the ‘king of the jungle,'" Castellanos wrote in the Facebook post. "This poor tiger was used as an EXOTIC amusement for the mindless teenagers who were present, it is not the student fault to be so naive BUT it's the CCHS STAFF who arranged this event, therefore they are responsible for this tiger's misery."

    Tiger
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The Lady, Not the Tiger: Indian Woman Fights Off Tiger With Stick, Lives to See Another Day (PHOTO)

    Castellanos later added several tags to her post that suggested the school's decision to have the animal at the event was #AnimalAbuse.

    However, the striped cat wasn't alone: many exotic animals were brought to the venue.

    According to NBC News, the entertainment company hired by the school also brought in a lemur, two macaws and a fox, with which students were allowed to pose for pictures.

    Responding to increasing concern, the school later issued a statement saying that the tiger was on display for a few minutes in a "controlled situation" and that two officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department were present.

    "The animals were provided by facilities that are licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," a statement from the school reads. "The tiger, which was displayed for a few minutes in a cage, was never harmed or in danger, was not forced to perform, was always accompanied by his handlers, and for the great majority of the time was lying down in a relaxed state facing away from the audience."

    Tiger and Sloth Bear caught fighting at Maharashtra's Tadoba National Park
    © Screenshot/ PseudoChaos
    Don't Mess With Mama: Sloth Bear Shows Tiger Who Wears the Pants (VIDEO)

    In an additional statement by the school, Principal David Pugh wrote that he was apologetic about the issue and that the staffers "understand how some individuals may be concerned."

    "Moving forward, we will evaluate our current policies and procedures in the planning and management of school events, including the impact these events have on others," the statement said. "We all have learned a great deal from this experience."

    The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told NBC News that it will be launching an investigation into the matter.

    Related:

    Melbourne Street Corner Closed After Venomous Tiger Snake Spotted (VIDEO)
    U Wot M8? Australian Man Mistakes Deadly Tiger Snake for Phone Charger (VIDEO)
    Roaring Mail: Parcel With Tiger Cub Inside Detected in Mexico
    ‘A Roaring Shift’: Armed Scottish Cops in 45-Minute Standoff With Stuffed Tiger
    Stuffed and Dangerous: Armed Scottish Police Response Team Takes In Toy Tiger
    Tags:
    prom, tiger, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse