Register
23:35 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Sturgeon is seen in an aquarium

    Sea Monster From Dinosaur Era Sensationally Washes Up on Beach

    © AP Photo / Nicolae Dumitrache
    Viral
    Get short URL
    223

    Thanks to a brief stop-over in the onshore sand dunes, a woman was fortunate to discover a "living fossil."

    Stephanie Hall discovered the body of a bizarre-looking lizard-like creature in Island Beach State Park, New Jersey on May 4, The Daily Star reported. However odd it may seem at first sight, the lady though it was cool enough to take a number of pictures to be later posted on her hometown webpage.

    "And here we are now," Ms Hall concluded. She said local fishermen reacted to the pictures straight away, assuming the sea animal might be a sturgeon, a species that reportedly lived throughout the Triassic period, roughly 245 million years ago.

    The creatures, which reached approximately 14 feet in length and lived up to 60 years are universally considered incredibly rare.

    "They really are unique creatures, almost like relics of the age of dinosaurs. We focus a lot of monitoring efforts on sturgeon in Delaware Bay, where both species were once prolific," Larry Hanja of The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said, adding that the likeliest candidates, the Atlantic and the shortnose sturgeon, are both endangered.

    READ MORE: Don't Hide It! Google Reportedly Edits Scottish Loch Ness Monster Pics

    Most interestingly, the fossil record of the sea creatures show little evolution from prehistoric times, namely the Upper Cretaceous period, which saw the extinction of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. This tiny fact has earned the sturgeon the unique status of being a "living fossil."

    Related:

    Don’t Hide It! Google Reportedly Edits Scottish Loch Ness Monster Pics
    'I Am Not A Monster': Head of Open University Breaks Down in Front of Staff
    WATCH: Monster Fish With Human Teeth Found in Indonesia
    Family Battling to Regain Memorabilia From "Monster" Who Murdered His Mum
    Nessie-Spotting: US Tourist Catches Sight of Loch Ness Monster and Her Family
    Tags:
    sighting, sand, beach, sea, sea animals, monster, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse