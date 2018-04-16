Renowned Feminist Predicts Meghan Markle Will "Bolt" From Royal Marriage

The Australian-born academic is no stranger to sparking debate with her commentary on modern society.

Iconic Australian feminist academic and author Germaine Greer has again courted controversy by wading into coverage of the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In an interview with Australian entertainment show "60 Minutes," the vocal scholar gave a blunt assessment of what Ms Markle's greatest challenge will be in marrying into the House of Windsor.

"Just putting up with them."

© AP Photo / John MacDougall Theresa May Not Invited to Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - Reports

While wishing them "all the best," and hoping for the two to share a "wonderful life together," Ms Greer predicted that the royal family's history of scandal and divorce, illustrated so spectacularly by the collapse of the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, would also come to haunt the new royal duo.

"The royal family are awfully good at divorce, they're everywhere, and painful and horrible. It's nearly always a case of a non-royal running for the hills, just to get away from the whole thing. It's horrible, it's anachronistic," she said.

As with many of her past statements, Ms. Greer's prediction has divided opinion online, with many taking issue with her republican leanings and historical dislike of the royal family.

A staunch republican that has lived in the UK for the past 55 years! Give me a break! Greer’s comment that the royal family has now “got her” is ridiculous. Megan seems like a strong independent woman who clearly made her own decision. And I thought the hat was very stylish. — Claire Herbert (@Cherbert28) April 16, 2018

Who cares what this old bag has to say! If Harry & Meghan stay together forever, great! If not it nothing to go with this woman! — Penny Matthews (@PennyMa12) April 15, 2018

Why does the media give this irrelevant excuse for a woman the time of day. Her 15 minutes was well and truly over in the late 60s. #GreerBore her opinions meant utterly squat to everyone. — Karina (@Karina_Melbs) April 15, 2018

She sounds like a bitter old woman.

Nasty.

Why is she given air time? — Lucy Baker (@Lucyt_aussie) April 15, 2018

Ooooh… Germaine wishes that Harry and Meghan’s first born daughter pricks her finger on a spindle and the whole castle falls into a deep sleep for a thousand years… — Sarah Fielke 🌈 (@sarahfielke) April 15, 2018

Some Twitter users however gave Ms. Greer recognition for the frankness and honesty with which she gave her opinion, as has often been the case, in the face of public criticism.

She’s a straight shooter, doesn’t mean she’s always right! I think they’ll go the distance. — Wellsie (@WellsieEmma) April 15, 2018

I suspect she may well be right. It's not going to be a for ever after fairy tale. — JG (@jgreatrix) April 16, 2018

Megan sending her husband her rings through the post as a divorce statements to her husband, 5at speaks volumes, poor Harry, he deserves better, I hope it works for his sake but I doubt it — jan sabin (@jan_sabin) April 16, 2018

The author has previously been the object of public criticism for her refusal to recognize trans-gender men as truly female.