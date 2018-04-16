Renowned Feminist Predicts Meghan Markle Will "Bolt" From Royal Marriage

Iconic Australian feminist academic and author Germaine Greer has again courted controversy by wading into coverage of the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In an interview with Australian entertainment show "60 Minutes," the vocal scholar gave a blunt assessment of what Ms Markle's greatest challenge will be in marrying into the House of Windsor.
"Just putting up with them."
"The royal family are awfully good at divorce, they're everywhere, and painful and horrible. It's nearly always a case of a non-royal running for the hills, just to get away from the whole thing. It's horrible, it's anachronistic," she said.
As with many of her past statements, Ms. Greer's prediction has divided opinion online, with many taking issue with her republican leanings and historical dislike of the royal family.
A staunch republican that has lived in the UK for the past 55 years! Give me a break! Greer’s comment that the royal family has now “got her” is ridiculous. Megan seems like a strong independent woman who clearly made her own decision. And I thought the hat was very stylish.— Claire Herbert (@Cherbert28) April 16, 2018
Who cares what this old bag has to say! If Harry & Meghan stay together forever, great! If not it nothing to go with this woman!— Penny Matthews (@PennyMa12) April 15, 2018
Why does the media give this irrelevant excuse for a woman the time of day. Her 15 minutes was well and truly over in the late 60s. #GreerBore her opinions meant utterly squat to everyone.— Karina (@Karina_Melbs) April 15, 2018
She sounds like a bitter old woman.— Lucy Baker (@Lucyt_aussie) April 15, 2018
Nasty.
Why is she given air time?
Ooooh… Germaine wishes that Harry and Meghan’s first born daughter pricks her finger on a spindle and the whole castle falls into a deep sleep for a thousand years…— Sarah Fielke 🌈 (@sarahfielke) April 15, 2018
Some Twitter users however gave Ms. Greer recognition for the frankness and honesty with which she gave her opinion, as has often been the case, in the face of public criticism.
She’s a straight shooter, doesn’t mean she’s always right! I think they’ll go the distance.— Wellsie (@WellsieEmma) April 15, 2018
I suspect she may well be right. It's not going to be a for ever after fairy tale.— JG (@jgreatrix) April 16, 2018
Megan sending her husband her rings through the post as a divorce statements to her husband, 5at speaks volumes, poor Harry, he deserves better, I hope it works for his sake but I doubt it— jan sabin (@jan_sabin) April 16, 2018
The author has previously been the object of public criticism for her refusal to recognize trans-gender men as truly female.
