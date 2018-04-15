Bootylicious Russian K. Kardashian Marks 8M Followers, Shares New Revealing Pics

Curvaceous Russian model Anastasia Kvitko rose to fame thanks to her clear-cut hourglass figure and perfectly hot snaps she eagerly shares on Instagram. Some even refer to her as Kim Kardashian a la Rus.

Nastya has again shown off her impressive curves, this time to mark 8 million followers on Instagram.

In a new photoshoot, which appeared on her Twitter account earlier this week, she poses wearing a gorgeous yellow swimsuit, which couldn’t have gone unnoticed by hordes of Internet users.

However, not everyone praises Nastya’s figure, resorting to speculations over how much "plastic" surgery she may have undergone. The model herself reiterated a number of times that her figure and shape are natural, unlike those of US model Kim Kardashian, who she is frequently likened to.

Outfit @wantmylook Photo @aldorphotography Публикация от AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) 3 Апр 2018 в 8:44 PDT

Nastya claims that she only decided to focus her modelling career on her extraordinary curves after she had been rejected by a number of agencies for being overweight to work as a model.

She is originally from the city of Kaliningrad, in northwestern Russia, but currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

READ MORE: 'Baby Got Back!' Miss Bum Bum Doesn't Wear Tight Leggings to Avoid Prying Eyes