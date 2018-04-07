'Baby Got Back!' Miss Bum Bum Doesn’t Wear Tight Leggings to Avoid Prying Eyes

Firstly, she’s attracted a whopping 2 million followers on the Chinese Twitter-like service Weibo and Instagram, due to a plethora of jaw-dropping workout pictures and hot selfies.
Separately, she has opened her own personal fitness studio in Shenyang, where she instructs sport enthusiasts on how to achieve such an astonishing physique. To top it all off, the self-proclaimed "Asia Ass Queen" has been able to purchase the "car of her dreams" and a "home by the sea."
The success, however, didn't come easy. She once shared an impressive video of herself doing leg raises, which appear to be just a small part of her regular training sessions which last roughly six-hours.
Gao previously revealed how she couldn’t wear tight leggings due to the fact that people around keep "pointing at my backside."
