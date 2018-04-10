YouTube Hacker Coup: 5bn Views 'Despacito' Briefly Dethroned by 'Palestine Fans'

The famous video clip for the song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee has accumulated some 5 billion views since being published on one of Vevo’s music channels in January 2017.

Unknown hackers replaced the most popular music video clip on YouTube, "Despacito," with another one, showing a moment from the Spanish TV series "Money Heist," leading to its brief removal from the service. Hackers also changed a caption beneath the video to "Free Palestine." The original music clip returned a couple of hours later along with its 5 billion views.

Media also report that several other videos across the Vevo (a video hosting service operated by 4 major labels — Universal Music Group (UMG), Google, Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Abu Dhabi Media) channels were also affected, although only the names of the videos were changed. Among the videos affected were clips by Shakira, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Chris Brown, Katy Perry and Drake.

YouTube and Vevo have not yet commented the situation. BBC News reported that one of the alleged hackers wrote on his Twitter that he did it "just for fun," although information as to whether the man was behind the attack hasn't been confirmed.

This is not the first attack on a video hosting service, with another such case having taken place last August, when the hacker group Team 10 hacked Tessa Brooks' YouTube account, posting a video named "haha you've been hacked" on its front page.