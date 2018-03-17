Russian 'Eurovision' Singer Yulia Samoilova's New Song is a YouTube Hit

A video for the song ‘I Won’t Break’ by the Russian participant of the international song contest Eurovision-2018 Yulia Samoilova has generated more than one million YouTube views in just one week.

Russian Eurovision-2018 participant Yulia Samoilova, who was banned from entering Ukraine to take part in Eurovision 2017, will represent Russia for Eurovision 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

According to Samoilova her latest song is very personal, and addresses her own willpower and faith.

"It's a very personal song, it's about the strength of Yulia's spirit, which has inspired so many. The song has the image of a sand castle that seems fragile only at first glance, but in fact is strong as a rock," the artist's press service noted.

Samoilova, who has been wheelchair-bound since childhood, will perform 'I Won't Break' song during the high-profile annual contest in Portugal.

The first semifinal will be held May 8, and the second, in which Russia will perform, on May 10. The final competition for one of the world's most-watched televised events will take place May 12.