Argentina, Don't Go! Call to Boycott Soccer Game in Israel Stirs Reactions

The Argentine Committee of Solidarity with Palestine is calling on Argentina's national football team to cancel the match against Israel's national football team, just one week before the opening of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The committee, comprising several human rights organizations, as well as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, presented a letter to the Argentine Football Association, or AFA, objecting to the game in Tel Aviv.
According to the letter, if the game is cancelled, it would "represent the solidarity of values of the Argentine people towards other peoples who are victims of oppression, apartheid and genocide."
The boycott campaign progressed on social media under the hashtag #ArgentinaNoVayas.
Help spread it worldwide!! #ArgentinaNoVayas pic.twitter.com/tiBfzWc8ni— IAIO (@iaiolibertario) April 4, 2018
On a happier note… Messi and rest of #Argentina soccer team will arrive in #Israel early June for a friendly before World Cup! pic.twitter.com/FB3ugwpKrn— Yoni Michanie (@jmich019) April 2, 2018
April 8, 2018
People who support Israel are involved with them in any way. Are just a guilty as killing the PALESTINIANS as they are.— Halima Bey (@HalimaBoss1) April 8, 2018
KNOWING the #IsraeliCrimes and still keeping business with them? Who does that?
Argentina could say stop killing Palestinians. Give them Rights. Then Play
Show some bottle Argentina, show you care about the Palestinians unlike the rest of us— Paul J (@pj14256) April 9, 2018
#ArgentinaNoVayas pic.twitter.com/6qCo13xg3A— Iván R.R. (@rieraivan) April 6, 2018
A big fan of Argentinean soccer stars Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has previously said Israel should learn from Argentina.
"We in Israel are doing everything well, except playing soccer," he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)