Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Vows to Bring Tequila to Riyadh for Saudi Prince

One of the highest-paid Hollywood actors has made a surprising revelation about his forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, having disclosed some details on his private dinner with the Crown Prince.

The Rock shared his emotions after meeting with Mohammed bin Salman and his family on his Facebook page, having posted a screenshot of the Hollywood Reporter article about the event at Rupert Murdoch’s estate, where he was joined by Morgan Freeman, James Cameron and others.

“I look forward to my first visit soon to Saudi Arabia. I’ll be sure to bring my finest tequila to share with his Royal Highness and family,” Johnson wrote, expressing gratitude to the prince.

Despite Prince Salman’s liberal shift in the kingdom’s policies, alcohol is still strictly banned in the country, just like in many other Muslim-majority nations; The Rock probably found this out later, and, realizing how risky it was to offer such a beverage to the royal, changed the caption to the same post in Instagram to “Luckily, I brought my own tequila.”

Mohammed bin Salman arrived in the United States more than two weeks ago to promote his liberal views on Saudi Arabia and change the perception of the kingdom from highly conservative to an open and modern nation. During his whirlwind three-week visit, the Crown Prince managed to hold a series of meetings with prominent politicians such as former US President Bill Clinton, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as well as media moguls like Oprah Winfrey and Rupert Murdoch.